Larry David Says It’s Hard to Think Woody Allen ‘Did Anything Wrong’ After Reading His ‘Fantastic’ Memoir

Allen's memoir, "Apropos of Nothing," was surprise released by Arcade Publishing at the end of last month.

Woody Allen’s controversial memoir “Apropos of Nothing” has at least one major admirer: Larry David. In a recent interview published by The New York Times, the “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator shared some praise for Allen’s memoir, which was surprise released on March 24 courtesy of Arcade Publishing. David said, “Yeah, it’s pretty great, it’s a fantastic book, so funny. You feel like you’re in the room with him and yeah, it’s just a great book and it’s hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that this guy did anything wrong.”

Arcade touts Allen’s memoir as “a candid and comprehensive personal account by Woody Allen of his life, ranging from his childhood in Brooklyn through his acclaimed career in film, theater, television, print and standup comedy, as well as exploring his relationships with family and friends.” Allen uses the memoir to once again deny allegations of child molestation made against him by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. The director writes the allegation was a result of Mia Farrow’s “Ahab-like quest” for revenge against him.

“I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish,” Allen writes, adding that he did place his head on Dylan’s lap during an August 1992 visit to Farrow’s Connecticut house. “I certainly didn’t do anything improper to her. I was in a room full of people watching TV mid-afternoon.”

Popular on IndieWire

“Apropos of Nothing” was originally scheduled for release by book publisher Hachette, but widespread backlash to the book’s distribution and company walkouts forced the company to kill the release. Hachette returned to the rights to the book to Allen and Arcade stepped in to release the book last month. Arcade editor Jeannette Seaver defended the release of the book in a statement that reads: “In this strange time, when truth is too often dismissed as ‘fake news,’ we as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected artist, rather than bow to those determined to silence him.”

Allen’s book is now available for purchase. Head over to The New York Times to read more from David’s interview.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.