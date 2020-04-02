‘Little Women’ Water Bottle Gaffe Takes Place in One of Gerwig’s Proudest Scenes

Two water bottles have been spotted in the "Little Women" scene where the March sisters visit the Laurence household for the first time.

Fans of Greta Gerwig’s 2019 “Little Women” adaptation have been buzzing on social media this week after eagle-eyed viewers discovered two water bottles left in the scene where the March sisters visit the Laurence household for the first time. The water bottles recall a similar gaffe in the final season of “Game of Thrones” where a Starbucks coffee cup appeared in an episode. The “Little Women” scene in question features both a cold drink tumbler and a plastic bottle on tables behind Timothée Chalamet.

While it’s surprising viewers didn’t spot the water bottles sooner, it’s even more shocking Gerwig and her cast didn’t notice the bottles when they broke down the scene in a video interview for Vanity Fair last December. The “Notes on a Scene” interview featured the director talking about the scene with Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, and Chalamet. Gerwig said the March sisters gathering in the Laurence study was one of the scenes she was most proud of in the film because of how many characters it juggles in a single setting.

“This is one of those scenes where I have everyone in the scene all at once and here they start to enter,” Gerwig said. “This sounds really boring to say, because obviously, but I’m really proud of how this scene was blocked. It’s really hard to block scenes with this many people and figure out all of the ways they are moving. I could only do it because they memorized their lines so precisely. It was one of those scenes that’s like a hot potato handoff.”

“We blocked and rehearsed it like a dance for maybe an hour and a half,” Ronan added about the scene. “And then we went away and they set up the scene and we shot for the whole day.”

Gerwig’s “Little Women” was released over Christmas by Sony Pictures and became a worldwide hit with $206 million at the global box office. “Little Women” also picked up six Academy Award nominations earlier this year, including Best Picture, and it won the Oscar for Best Costume Design. Next up for Gerwig is writing Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” movie along with her partner Noah Baumbach.

Watch Gerwig and her “Little Women” cast breakdown the scene in which the water bottles appear in the video below. The water bottles pop up just before the three minute mark.

