‘The Mandalorian’ Making-of Documentary Coming to Disney+

The House of Mouse's streaming service will offer a behind-the-scenes look at "The Mandalorian" on May 4.

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 won’t be hitting Disney+ until October, but the Force is still strong with the streaming service: Disney announced that the platform will be getting a making-of documentary of the popular “Star Wars” spinoff series on May 4.

Per the House of Mouse, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on “The Mandalorian.” Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by series executive producer Jon Favreau.

“’Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how ‘The Mandalorian’ came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” Favreau said in a statement. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

The docuseries will offer deep dives into the show’s filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ “Star Wars,” how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ technology, the artistry behind its practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.

New episodes of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will hit Disney+ every Friday.

“The Mandalorian” became an instant viral hit thanks to the .GIF-friendly Baby Yoda puppet, which has become one of the most recognizable television icons in recent memory. The Mandalorian’s little green friend inspired plenty of buzz — the lack of merchandise was a calamity for fans, though a former “Mythbusters” star brought balance to the Force by creating a Baby Yoda animatronic to tour children’s hospitals. At one point, “The Mandalorian” crew had considered replacing the Baby Yoda puppet with a CGI version, only to be told off by series star Werner Herzog, who bluntly referred to the decision-makers as cowards.

May 4, the unofficial “Star Wars” Day, will also usher in the series finale of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” on Disney+. The long-running animated series got a new lease on life on Disney’s streaming service when Season 7 began streaming on the platform earlier in the year after a six-year hiatus.

