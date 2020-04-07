Matthew McConaughey Surprises Texas Senior Citizens by Hosting Bingo Night in Quarantine

McConaughey's most recent film, "The Gentleman," arrived on digital early this month from STX Entertainment.

Matthew McConaughey took some time out of his social isolation to surprise a group of senior citizens in his home state of Texas. The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living center asked the Oscar-winning actor back in September to host their weekly bingo night, and McConaughey finally made good on that request by hosting this week’s bingo night on video chat (via The Independent). The actor appeared on camera with his wife and children and called out the numbers during the group’s game. McConaughey is also quarantining with his family in Texas.

“Ever play virtual bingo with Matthew McConaughey?” the Enclave wrote on social media. “You’d be a whole lot cooler if you did! The residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living got to play virtual bingo with Matthew McConaughey and his family! Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo! Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink.”

McConaughey most recently starred in the Guy Ritchie action film “The Gentleman,” which STX Entertainment recently made available on digital platforms on VOD early to help ease quarantines across the country. The actor is also spending his time social distancing by launching a new web series on his social media platforms called “McConaughey Takes.” The first episode debuted April 6 and finds the actor looking back at his famous romantic-comedy “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” McConaughey credits his chemistry with co-star Kate Hudson for making the film a blockbuster, and the actor says to this day “How to Lose a Guy” remains the movie that gives him the most residual money.

McConaughey is far from the only A-list talent spending his quarantine making surprise video conference calls. David Fincher made headlines last month for giving a video masterclass in filmmaking to 450 students at the United Kingdom’s National Film and Television School. The school has also live-streamed sessions with talent such as “Knives Out” composer Nathan Johnson and “1917” and “American Beauty” director Sam Mendes.

