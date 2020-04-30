‘My Brilliant Friend’ Renewed for a Third Season at HBO

One of HBO's most critically acclaimed series will be coming back for a third season.

“My Brilliant Friend” will air its Season 2 finale on Monday, May 4, but fans of the critically acclaimed series can rest easy as HBO and Rai have renewed the show for a third season.

The ongoing Italian coming-of-age drama, which is co-produced by HBO, Fremantle, and Italian broadcaster Rai, is based on the Neapoliton Novels series by Italian author Elena Ferrante. The upcoming third season of “My Brilliant Friend” is based on Ferrante’s “Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay,” the third book in the series.

“Bringing Elena Ferrante’s exquisite work to life has been such a joy and privilege,” Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO programming, said in a statement. “The fact that viewers and critics alike have continued to embrace Elena and Lila’s story makes it all the more gratifying, and we thank the entire team led by Saverio Costanzo for their outstanding work on the second season. We cannot wait to tell the next chapter of Elena and Lila’s lives and friendship.”

Other details about “My Brilliant Friend” Season 3, including a prospective release date, are under wraps. The series is created by Saverio Costanzo and stars Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace. The show tells the tale of Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life. She met Raffaella Cerullo, whom she has always called Lila, in the first year of primary school in 1950. Set in a dangerous and fascinating Naples, their story goes on to cover more than 60 years of their lives and explores the mystery of Lila, Elena’s brilliant friend and — in a way — her worst enemy.

“My Brilliant Friend” has enjoyed critical acclaim since the first season was released in 2018; IndieWire’s Ryan Lattanzio has offered considerable praise throughout his reviews of Season 2’s episodes. He recently referred to the series as one of 2020’s best shows in his grade A review of Season 2’s recently released penultimate episode.

“Meeting with success among the Italian and international audience, the great challenge of ‘My Brilliant Friend’ continues with Rai and HBO announcing the third season, fortifying the ambition to create a complex story and bring the Italian imagination to the world, always keeping the lived experience of our country at the center of the narrative,” Eleonora Andreatta, Rai’s head of drama, said in a statement. “The success of the second series has confirmed the power of Elena Ferrante’s story and its capacity to become a compelling serial loved worldwide with the richness and charm of Saverio Costanzo’s direction.”

