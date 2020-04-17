Netflix Puts 10 Educational Documentaries on YouTube for Free

"13th", "Period. End of Sentence.", and "Our Planet" are among those being released with educational resources for teachers to use in their classrooms.

Netflix has released 10 of its educational documentaries on YouTube to give teachers free content to screen for their virtual classrooms.

The company’s free documentaries include the David Attenborough-narrated “Our Planet,” which explores the various wonders of the natural world, and Ava DuVeray’s “13th,” which examines the 13th Amendment, mass criminalization, and the American prison industry. Netflix is also making educational resources, including study guides and Q&As, available for each documentary.

The other free Netflix documentaries include “Abstract: The Art of Design,” which features visionary designers in the arts and sciences, “Babies,” which focuses on newborns, “Chasing Coral,” about a group that documents coral reefs, and “Explained,” which explores various topics of cultural relevance.

“Knock Down the House” centers on the 2018 U.S. midterm elections through the eyes of four working-class women, while “Period. End of Sentence.” follows Indian women who learn how to manufacture their own sanitary pads. “The White Helmets” follows three volunteer rescue workers in Aleppo, Syria, and Turkey in early 2016, and “Zion” offers a portrait of Zion Clark, a young wrestler born without legs.

Related Stream of the Day: Yorgos Lanthimos' Puzzle-Box Debut 'Kinetta' Wrestles with Power and Control

'Never Have I Ever' Review: Newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Dazzles in Mindy Kaling's Coming-of-Age Comedy Related 2019-2020 Freshman Shows: What's Renewed, What's Canceled, What's in Limbo

Quibi: Watch All the Trailers From the New Streaming Service

The documentaries are only available in English but Netflix said that subtitles in more than a dozen languages will be available later in the week.

Popular on IndieWire

“For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms,” Netflix said in a statement. “However, this isn’t possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel…We hope this will, in a small way, help teachers around the world.”

Like most other entertainment companies, Netflix’s productions have been significantly disrupted by the ongoing pandemic and the company has been forced to temporarily halt production on practically all of its upcoming series. Netflix’s move to release some of its educational documentaries came after some of its comptitors, including Apple and WarnerMedia, began releasing their own content for free. Apple TV+ recently made many of its series available for free, while WarnerMedia’s HBO is offering free streaming for shows such as “The Sopranos” and “The Wire,” among hundreds of hours of other free content.

Netflix’s various free educational documentaries are available on its YouTube page.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.