Netflix Nabs ‘Enola Holmes,’ Uniting Millie Bobby Brown With ‘Fleabag’ Director

The cast includes Helena Bonham Carter and Henry Cavill.

Netflix is banking on Millie Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things,” the director of “Fleabag,” and the “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” playwright to give the service another hit. The company on Tuesday announced it has acquired “Enola Holmes,” starring Brown as Sherlock Holmes’ rebellious teen sister who attempts to find her mother after she goes missing.

There’s no release date yet for the film produced by Legendary Entertainment. It’s based on Nancy Springer’s six-book mystery series, which were nominated for two Edgar Allan Poe Awards. In addition to Brown, the cast includes two-time Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carer, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin (“The Hunger Games”), Adeel Akhtar (“The Big Sick”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Harry Potter”), Frances de la Tour (“Into the Woods,” “Harry Potter”), Louis Partridge (“Medici”), Burn Gorman (“Pacific Rim”), and Susan Wokoma (“Crazyhead”)

The film is directed by Harry Bradbeer, who helmed the entire two-season run of “Fleabag,” for which he won two Emmys. He was also nominated for a BAFTA for his work on “Killing Eve.”

Related 'The Sandman': Neil Gaiman Says Netflix Series Was About to Enter Production Before Shutdown

'The Starling': Netflix Lands $20 Million Deal for Ted Melfi's Film, Starring Melissa McCarthy Related Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour: Apple TV+ Announces Its New Shows

Emmy Predictions 2020: Best Animated Program

The script was written by Jack Thorne, who penned the 2017 play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” which won six Tonys, including Best Play, and nine Olivier Awards. Thorne’s other work includes “His Dark Materials,” “Wonder,” and five episodes of the first season “Skins.”

Popular on IndieWire

Here’s the logline:

Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.