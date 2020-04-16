‘Never Have I Ever’: Netflix Drops Trailer for Mindy Kaling’s Upcoming Teen Series

Mindy Kaling's upcoming Netflix series was inspired by "The Office" star's childhood.

Buckle up for some steamy teen romance (Netflix’s words, not this writer’s). The trailer for the streaming service’s “Never Have I Ever” has arrived.

Mindy Kaling’s upcoming series, inspired by the former “The Office” star’s childhood, hits Netflix on April 27. Per the streaming service, “Never Have I Ever” centers on the complicated life of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. Devi is an overachiever with a short fuse that often gets her into difficult situations.

Difficult as those situations may be, the series’ new trailer promises that Devi’s high school struggles will offer plenty of genuine laughs. There’s the hilarious would-be erotic dream sequence, Devi dressing up as an “Indian Kardashian” to impress boys, and someone who eats an entire onion in a classroom. The everyday stuff that happens to all high school students, in other words.

“Never Have I Ever” marks Kaling’s first Netflix series and will also serve as Ramakrishnan’s Hollywood debut. Lang Fisher serves as executive producer, showrunner and writer, and Howard Klein, David Miner, and Tristram Shapeer executive produced the series. The series’ additional stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Benjamin Norris, Adam Shapiro, and Ramona Young.

The upcoming Netflix series marks an especially significant leap forward for Ramakrishnan, who secured the lead role over 15,000 others who responded to an open casting call. Ramakrishnan discussed working on the series in an interview with Brown Girl Magazine last November and noted that Maling was one of her role models. The series will serve as her first acting credit.

Kaling has been plenty busy outside “Never Have I Ever” in recent years. Though she appeared in Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” and films such as “Ocean’s 8” and “Late Night,” she’s begun to transition to more behind-the-camera work. Kaling co-created, wrote, and produced “Four Weddings and a Funeral” for Hulu last year and also worked on the NBC comedy “Champions” in 2018. Though Kaling won’t have a starring role in “Never Have I Ever,” IndieWire’s Ben Travers recently noted the series is shaping up to offer the humor that she’s been known for since her breakout role in “The Office.”

Check out the trailer for “Never Have I Ever” below:

