Join IndieWire and ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Star Sidney Flanigan for a Live Concert and Q&A

Tonight at 6 p.m. ET, join IndieWire and Flanigan for a live concert and Q&A to chat about Eliza Hittman's hit new drama.

On Tuesday, April 7, join IndieWire and Sidney Flanigan, the star of Eliza Hittman’s breakout Sundance and Berlin hit “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” for a live concert and Q&A. The event will kick off at 6 p.m. ET, and will feature the rising star chatting about her debut film with IndieWire’s own Deputy Editor Kate Erbland, along with performances of her original songs.

Flanigan, a first-time actress who also sings and plays guitar in the film, was due to make her NYC stage debut on March 28 at Rockwood, but recent world events made that impossible. Hittman originally discovered the actress on Instagram, and her performance was hailed as one of the breakouts at this year’s Sundance.

The film, Hittman’s third feature, follows teenage cousins Autumn (Flanigan) and Skylar (Talia Ryder) as they attempt to navigate the byzantine bureaucracy of abortion providers, both in their native Pennsylvania and later in New York, in hopes of securing one for Autumn. After its Sundance premiere, Hittman went on to the Silver Bear at Berlin. Initially opening in limited theaters in March, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” debuted on premium VOD last week.

Audience members can register for the live concert and Q&A through Zoom at this link, and will receive a reminder before the start of the event (registration with Zoom is not required). You can check out the event when it goes live right here. Audience members are encouraged to chime in with their own questions via Zoom.

The event is free, but viewers will be able to donate to Planned Parenthood during the event. All donations, net of payment processing fees, will be given to Planned Parenthood.

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” is currently available on premium VOD from Focus Features.

