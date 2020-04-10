New Movies: Release Calendar for April 10, Plus Where to Watch the Latest Films

Staying home? Good. Looking for something new to watch? Even better!

Staying home? Good. Looking for something new to watch while you do it? Even better! As the world shifts to accommodate a wide range of in-home viewing options for movie lovers, it’s not just platforms that are expanding, it’s the very type of films they host. There’s more than ever to sift through, and IndieWire is here to help you do just that.

This week’s new releases include Netflix Originals, fresh VOD offerings, and new studio releases now available in the comfort of your own home. Browse your options below.

“The Lost Husband” (directed by Vicky Wight)

Where to Find It: Rent or buy on Redbox



There’s plenty of drama to be found in “The Lost Husband,” Vicky Wight’s adaptation of Katherine Center’s 2013 novel of the same name, much of it baked right into its intriguing title and the odd misdirection that comes from it. Yes, Libby Moran (Leslie Bibb) has lost her husband, but that’s hardly what this story is about; really, it’s about Libby finding herself after a horrible tragedy that took nearly everything from her. If that sounds like the makings of a Hallmark movie or a mass market paperback you might find at a well-stocked airport bookstore, well, yes — but this genre doesn’t typically yield great art. In that context, “The Lost Husband” is at least above average. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Love Wedding Repeat” (directed by Dean Craig)

Where to Find It: Streaming on Netflix

At first blush, director Dean Craig seems primed to bring a rom-com twist to the sub-genre of timeline-bending adventures that easily slot inside all sorts of different narratives — from “Groundhog Day” to “Edge of Tomorrow” to this year’s “Palm Springs.” But the Sam Claflin- and Olivia Munn-starring “Love Wedding Repeat” spends far too long getting there, instead opting to dig into a cute enough comedy without any timeline weirdness for more than half its running time. By the time it inches into its second hour without so much of a hint of anyone reliving the same day over and over again, that title will only baffle even audiences enjoying the otherwise amusing wedding-set romp. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Stray Dolls” (directed by Sonejuhi Sinha)

Where to Find It: Rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video

Sticking a knife into the hard underbelly of the American Dream, “Stray Dolls” is a taut and stylish thriller that manages to draw fresh blood from some very familiar territory. Sonejuhi Sinha may not pioneer any new ground with Riz’s (Geetanjali Thapa)story, but the specificity with which she tells it can render the film remarkably urgent. “Stray Dolls” broaches the Trump era with such a light touch that Sinha might have considered keeping the President out of it altogether, but Riz’s misfortunes are the direct result of a society that forces its most desperate people against each other. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Tigertail” (directed by Alan Yang)

Where to Find It: Streaming on Netflix

Anyone watching “Tigertail” because of writer-director Alan Yang’s role in creating “Master of None” may be surprised to find that there’s nothing funny about it. With time, however, “Tigertail” develops a case for its modest aims. A slow-burn immigrant drama with visual polish to spare, the movie molds the leisurely plot into a lush, moving portrait of American dreams undercut by harsh reality checks. Yang infuses his earnest, semi-fictionalized story (inspired by his own father’s experiences) with the evocative narrative traditions of modern Asian cinema, from Wong Kar Wai to Edward Yang, resulting in a rich and intimate atmosphere at every turn. While the movie doesn’t achieve the narrative mastery of its influences, Yang’s first feature has a touching emotional through line grounded in authenticity. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Trolls World Tour” (directed by Walt Dohrn)

Where to Find It: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, or Fandango Now

You have to hand it to “Trolls World Tour” for trying to turn that standard into a half-assed Trojan horse: Yes, this candy-colored jukebox musical sequel to the 2016 installment stuffs a ridiculous playlist into silly and psychedelic gags about hairy forest critters who thrive on joy and good tunes. And yes, it will mainly appeal to kids and stoners for those reasons alone. Yet buried in all that surface inanity, “Trolls World Tour” (which was set for a wide theatrical release but will instead snake its way into American households on VOD) musters a savvy treatise on the history of modern music, and a serviceable message about the cultural differences that make its diverse traditions worthy of celebration on their own terms. It’s a stupid movie with deep ambitions, energized by that trippy neon palette, and the occasional hot beat. Read IndieWire’s full review.

