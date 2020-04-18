‘True Detective’ Creator Nic Pizzolatto Wants Batman to Fight God in His Version of the DC Tentpole

Pizzolatto also earned Damon Lindelof's blessing on Instagram after he shared an ambitious idea for pitting Batman against God.

These days, everyone seems to want to jump into the Batman extended universe. With Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” coming (hopefully) in 2021, “Joker” rocking the planet last year, and Aronofsky recently spilling the tea on his busted adaptation of the comic book “Batman: Year One,” the Dark Knight is back in the mix. And arguably in the biggest way since Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. But this time, “True Detective” creator and writer Nic Pizzolatto, whose third season of his HBO crime series aired last year, has an idea of his own to throw out.

As shared via Instagram (below), Pizzolatto wants his own chance at taking on Batman. He has an ambitious story in mind, and he does seem to have the Batman mythos down pat. “Batman is the only character in the world I didn’t create that I want a shot at. And he’s the only piece of geek culture I have any affinity for,” Pizzolatto wrote on social media, also pointing to one of the caped crusader’s signature qualities. “Batman’s no-kill policy and valid and should always remain. BUT the policy does not exist because ‘killing makes me as bad as them’ or some kindergarten bullshit. That never held any water at all. Batman’s no-kill policy exists BECAUSE BATMAN’S REAL AND ETERNAL ENEMY IS DEATH. DEATH is his real enemy.”

Pizzolatto also said he hates the version of Batman as “some wounded boy, some man-child who can’t get over his parents [sic] death. He’s not an arrested child. He’s not the Phantom of the Opera. He’s not broken in any way. He’s the opposite.” Pizzolatto called Batman a “story of how one human Saint turned a life-defining tragedy into the pinnacle of human achievement and the single greatest humanitarian crusade the world has ever known. … Batman’s superpower is that he thinks of everything. And he has the strongest will of the spices. If he had some time to strategize, Batman could credibly defeat God.”

So it would seem amid all his poetic waxing that Pizzolatto is suggesting Batman go up against “God.” Why he would need to do that is not addressed.

Subsequently on Instagram, “Watchmen” creator Damon Lindelof cosigned Pizzolatto’s pitch. “Guys, Nic Pizzolatto wants to write a movie where Batman fights God AND PLEASE SOMEONE START A PETITION. #TimeIsABatCircle”

