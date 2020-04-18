How to Watch Tonight’s ‘One World: Together at Home’ Special with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and More

The two-hour Global Citizen special premieres on Saturday.

Activism platform Global Citizen debuts “One World: Together at Home,” a two-hour, live broadcast special to support frontline health-care workers and the fight against COVID-19, on Saturday night around the world. The special promises me to be a sort of variety-show experience, with dozens of celebrity guests, heartwarming stories, and live musical performances, all from the likes of Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Oprah Winfrey, Shawn Mendes, Ellen Degeneres, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Maluma, Paul McCartney Priyanka Chopra, Amy Poehler, and more. The telecast will be emceed by late-night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon.

The two-hour special, which also shines a light on the World Health Organization, will debut at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET across streaming platforms. If you’re not a cord cutter, there are plenty of cable options. It will air on NBC, CBS, ABC, The CW, and the BBC. It will also be streaming via Amazon Prime Video, Hulu Plus, Instagram, Twitter, Yahoo, and major digital music platforms. You can also tune in via radio with iHeartMedia. “One World: Together at Home” is looking to be nearly ubiquitous across media on Saturday night. You can view the entire list of every way to stream the special here and abroad via Global Citizen.

There are no details yet on just exactly what the guests have planned. For fans of Lady Gaga, however, as Mother Monster recently delayed the release of her upcoming album “Chromatica,” there will likely at least be some new material to look forward to.

Global Citizen reminds that this is not a fundraiser. “All we want from you is to support the global fight against coronavirus through taking action to support the Together At Home campaign, launched by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in response to the outbreak. Then you can just kick back and enjoy the show,” the organization said.

A six-hour “pre-show” is already underway via Global Citizens’ Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages, with appearances by Samuel L. Jackson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Kesha, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, Jennifer Hudson, Ben Platt, The Killers, Rita Ora, Sarah Jessica Parker, Heidi Klum, and more. That pre-show is embedded below.

A complete list of the who’s who for tonight’s show is available on the Global Citizen webpage.

