‘Ozark’ Season 3 Saw Large Viewership Bump Over Prior Season

Netflix's crime drama is only getting more popular as subscribers continue to seek new content to binge.

Interest in Netflix’s “Ozark” significantly increased between the crime drama’s second and third seasons. Nielsen reported Season 3’s premiere day audience more than tripled the numbers for the show’s sophomore season.

The Nielsen data, which IndieWire confirmed with the research firm, noted that Season 3 of the Jason Bateman and Laura Linney-led series drew 975,000 viewers in the United States when it launched on March 27. “Ozark” Season 2’s premiere day on August 31, 2018 received 314,000 viewers, according to the research firm’s data. Season 3’s success carried on past its premiere day, as Nielsen reported that 1.6 million viewers tuned in to Netflix to watch the series a day after launch, while 1.3 million viewers watched the show two days after.

Though the numbers aren’t especially surprising — “Ozark” has long been one of Netflix’s most popular series — Season 3’s viewership surge nonetheless indicates that “Ozark” has only gotten more popular as the series continues to dive deeper into the bleak, duplicitous world of the Byrde family. “Ozark” has also been a critical hit; the series won two Emmys and IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised Season 3’s timely themes in his favorable review last month.

Similarly unsurprising is the fact that the recently released Season 3 saw a viewership spike as consumers across the nation continue to stay indoors due to stay-at-home orders and social distancing recommendations. While current global events have disrupted wide swaths of the entertainment industry, Netflix has enjoyed a surge in popularity as film and television fans look for ways to stay entertained while holing up indoors.

Popular on IndieWire

Netflix reported that it added over 15 million subscribers in its Q1 fiscal quarter yesterday. The company attributed “Ozark” and other recent projects, such as “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” “Love is Blind,” and “Spenser Confidential” to its Q1 success. Netflix didn’t offer specific viewership numbers for “Ozark” in its earnings report but projected Season 3 would have a viewership of 29 million within its first four weeks.

As for “Ozark” itself, the series has yet to be renewed for a fourth season. That said, given the show’s ongoing popularity and a season finale that suggests the Byrde’s machinations are far from over, it seems likely Netflix will be motivated to continue the series in the future.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.