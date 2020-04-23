‘Parks and Recreation’ Returning for One-Night Scripted Reunion Special on NBC

All of the original "Parks and Recreation" characters will be returning for a one-off special to raise funds for Feeding America's Response Fund.

Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson, and the rest of the beloved “Parks and Recreation” characters will return April 30 for a one-time scripted special on NBC.

Per a release from NBC, all of the original characters from the series will return in the 30-minute special, played by original cast members Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta. Several guest stars from the Pawnee universe may appear in the special, as well.

The plot of the special, which will air at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, stems from current affairs: Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” executive producer Michael Schur said in a statement. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

The special was created to raise funds for Feeding America’s Response Fund. NBC is encouraging viewers to donate to the organization. State Farm and Subaru of America will each make matching donations of $150,000 and, combined with NBCUniversal and the writers, producers, and cast of “Parks and Recreation,” a total of $500,000 in matching donations will be made through May 21.

Popular on IndieWire

“Parks and Recreation” ended its seven-season run in 2015 and is widely considered to be one of the greatest sitcoms in television history. Schur discussed the possibility of a series reunion at PaleyFest last year to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary. He noted that a reunion would be unlikely unless there was a proper idea for a story and the entire cast and key collaborators were on board with the idea.

IndieWire is keeping track of all entertainment industry-related events and productions that have been impacted by current events and is also noting all positive industry happenings that have come out of this difficult time. IndieWire also has a list of resources available to entertainment industry workers in need of aid.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.