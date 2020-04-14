Peacock Streaming Service Launches for Select Comcast Customers April 15

Peacock chairman Matt Strauss said current events will impact the streaming service's slate of originals.

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will launch tomorrow for Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers.

Peacock’s early launch will include new episodes of the children’s series “Curious George,” “Where’s Waldo?,” and “Cleopatra in Space.” The platform will also make “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” available several hours ahead of their east coast television air dates, which will persist when the platform launches nationally on July 15. Eligible Comcast customers will automatically be given access to the platform and will not need to opt-in.

The new streaming service will feature a handful of genre channels and will stream a variety of NBC and Telemundo’s current programming, including shows such as “Saturday Night Live” and “Law & Order: SVU” to “Parks and Recreation” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

Once launched nationally, Peacock will include a free ad-supported version and the ad-free Peacock Premium, which costs either $4.99 or $9.99 per month, depending on whether subscribers have a specific Comcast or Cox cable bundle. Peacock Premium, which is the version of the service launching tomorrow, will include more than 15,000 hours of content.

Popular on IndieWire

Peacock will also boast a large library of classic films, including the “Jurassic Park” franchise, “American Psycho,” “E.T.,” “Lost in Translation,” “Children of Men,” and “Reservoir Dogs.”

While Peacock’s early and national launch dates haven’t been impacted by the ongoing global pandemic, Peacock Chairman Matt Strauss told reporters Tuesday that current events would impact the streaming service’s slate of launch originals. Peacock was also expected to offer live programming from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which has been postponed.

There has been no indication that Peacock will offer adult-oriented scripted originals when it launches nationally and Strauss noted that a significant amount of the streaming service’s upcoming original series would be pushed to 2021. Though Strauss said that the platform’s “Brave New World” adaption was essentially finished, that series, along with reboots of “Punky Brewster” and “Saved by the Bell,” are expected to premiere sometime later in the year. Other previously announced Peacock originals include “Battlestar Galactica,” “Angelyne,” “The Capture,” and “Lady Parts.”

Strauss said that Peacock would launch dozens of original series in 2021 and would also offer programming from the rescheduled Olympics.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.