Pierce Brosnan Reveals a Very Drunk Tarantino Pitched Him a Great Bond Movie

“That would be a good one to watch,” Brosnan says of whatever Tarantino had planned for a James Bond movie.

A Quentin Tarantino-directed James Bond movie? While it has yet to happen, Pierce Brosnan said there was a moment in time where he met with the “Pulp Fiction” and “Jackie Brown” director to discuss a potential 007 collaboration between the two of them. Brosnan relived the meeting during a recent live interview with Esquire (full video embedded below), revealing he met with Tarantino after the release of “Kill Bill Vol. 2.” The actor said, “He wanted to meet me, so I went up to Hollywood one day from the beach, and I met him at the Four Seasons.” The two gentlemen ended up getting quite drunk together.

“I got there at 7pm, I like to be punctual,” Brosnan said. “7:15 came around, no Quentin, he was upstairs doing press. Someone sent over a martini, so I had a martini, and I waited till 7:30, and I thought, where the heck is he? Word came down, apologies, so I thought, okay, I’ll have another martini.”

Brosnan said he was “fairly smokered” by the time Tarantino arrived at the meeting. Before they discussed Bond, Tarantino caught up with Brosnan so that both men were “fairly smokered.” Brosnan said, “He was pounding the table, saying ‘You’re the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond,’ and it was very close quarters in the restaurant and I thought, please calm down, but we don’t tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down.”

So what did Tarantino pitch? Brosnan wouldn’t reveal, but he did say that he “went back to the shop and told them but it wasn’t meant to be.” Brosnan added, “That would be a good one to watch.”

Tarantino would go on to direct “Death Proof” as part of his “Grindhouse” collaboration with Robert Rodriguez. As for Brosnan, he would not return to the Bond franchise after the 2002 theatrical release of “Die Another Day.” The Bond movies were rebooted with Daniel Craig and “Casino Royale” in 2006, two and a half years after the release of “Kill Bill Vol. 2” and the meeting between Brosnan and Tarantino. Craig has gone on to star in five Bond movies and will say goodbye to the character himself with the November release of “No Time to Die.”

Watch Brosnan’s full live interview with Esquire in the video below.

