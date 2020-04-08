Quibi’s Launch Day Success Is Difficult to Determine

Two analytics firms offered sharply varying statistics on Quibi's launch day downloads.

At least 300,000 individuals downloaded Quibi, the entertainment industry’s newest streaming service, on its Monday launch date according to data from two analytics firms.

Sensor Tower reported that more than 300,000 users downloaded the mobile-only, short form platform while App Annie estimated 700,000 users downloaded Quibi on Monday. The numbers were originally reported by Variety and the Los Angeles Times, respectively. IndieWire confirmed the data with both analytics firms.

The sharply varying numbers make it difficult to determine how much traction Quibi gained on its launch day and exemplifies the difficulty of determining how successful streaming services are. While Nielsen’s ratings have long been the voice of authority for television viewership, there is no standard of measurement for the industry’s numerous streaming services.

A Quibi spokesperson referred IndieWire to the Los Angeles Times report and did not release its own data on downloads.

“We are very excited about our day one performance,” Quibi said in a statement.

While it’s unclear which data set is accurate, that at least 300,000 users downloaded the “quick bites” streaming service suggest that Quibi turned more than a few heads on Monday. The platform launched with dozens of original titles — Quibi offers no library content — and boasts significant star power. A wide variety of household names, from Cardi B and Chance the Rapper to Idris Elba, Will Forte, and Kaitlin Olson, star in various Quibi series, and entertainment industry heavyweights such as Steven Spielberg and Steven Soderbergh are working on upcoming projects for the platform.

While hundreds of thousands of users have downloaded the app, only time will tell if they stick around long enough to make the $1.75 billion-backed platform a success. Quibi is offering a lengthy 90-day free trial, which no doubt helped court early adopters, and a yearlong subscription is available for free to select T-Mobile customers. An ad-supported version of Quibi costs $4.99 per month, while the ad-free version runs $7.99 per month.

IndieWire praised a handful of Quibi’s launch titles, including LeBron James’ documentary “I Promise” and the noire-inspired “Movie in Chapters.” That said, “Memory Hole,” one of IndieWire’s top rated Quibi launch titles, became the center of controversy when an art collective claimed the show plagiarized its art and other material.

