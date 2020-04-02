‘Run This City’ Trailer: Quibi Series Follows Rise and Fall of Corrupt Mayor Jasiel Correia

The bite-sized political documentary series will arrive on Quibi's launch date, April 6. IndieWire shares the exclusive first trailer.

At 23 years old, Jasiel Correia became the youngest person ever to be elected mayor of Fall River, Massachusetts — and likely one of the youngest mayors anywhere ever — in 2015. He flourished, and was elected again in November 2017, but soon found himself in hot water after arrests on fraud and extortion charges, including allegedly using his own funds to defraud investors and extorting vendors. Correia ran again in November 2019, and though he lost, he still reportedly came in third place. The drama is depicted in the new Quibi series “Run This City,” and IndieWire has the exclusive first trailer, below.

“Run This City” is executive produced by Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg and directed by award-winning Canadian filmmaker Brent Hodge (“A User’s Guide to Cheating Death,” “I Am Chris Farley”), “Run This Town” follows Jasiel Correia as he navigates the role of newbie mayor, and the FBI indicts his former company while he fights the charges. The series will launch alongside the Quibi streaming service on April 6.

Quibi is just a few days out from its launch date, April 6, which means the world can finally experience Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s long-speculated-over, mobile-only short-form streaming service. Quibi, which has already lined up a raft of content, is an abbreviation of “quick bites,” as each episode of each series clocks in at under 10 minutes. The streaming service has already poached plenty of top-tier talent from film and television, including Idris Elba, Chance the Rapper, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Tituss Burgess, Lena Waithe, Kirby Jenner, and many more. The projects vary between fiction, documentary, and reality.

After locking up approximately a gazillion deals with talent and an unveiling at this year’s Sundance Film Festival back in January, Quibi is set to release approximately 175 series within its first year, 50 of which will be available during the official launch on April 6. The subscription will set you back $5 a month for an ad-supported service and $8 for no ads. And if you’re feeling unsure about committing the bare minimum of time to Quibi’s short-form offerings, the streaming service is extending a 90-day free trial if you sign up before April 6. Here’s a roundup of the content coming to Quibi.

