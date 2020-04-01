‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Trailer: Unnecessarily Badass Suits of Armor and a Release Date

Rick and Morty's adventures are set to continue as Adult Swim teases the final half of the current season.

April Fool’s Day looks to be Christmas morning for fans of the popular Adult Swim animated series “Rick and Morty.” The adventures of the two dynamic characters is set to continue with Adult Swim announcing the premiere date for the back half of Season 4 on May 3.

In a new trailer to accompany the announcement fans see Rick and Morty fighting off bizarre creatures in “unnecessarily badass” suits of armor and arguing over whether to wear squid creatures on their face. We also get glimpses of a light saber battle involving Morty’s sister Summer and more awkward family dinner table conversations. There isn’t any particular discussion of a larger arc, which is par for the course; the big announcer voice emphasizes that this season looks to have everything you need and it will all be available on May 3 — five months after the premiere of the most recent half season.

Audiences have come to expect the Adult Swim heads to run with April Fool’s Day. In 2017 they actually dropped “Rick and Morty’s” season premiere early as a thank you to viewers. Critical reception and audience returns have remained high over the show’s 3.5 seasons. It’s so well-regarded that the channel has renewed it for an additional 70 episodes. We’ve even gone so far as to rank every single episode of the series which will be updated once the entirety of Season 4 is revealed.

The show has infiltrated other elements of popular culture, including product placement. The “Szechuan Sauce” gimmick at McDonalds is probably the show’s biggest claim to fame outside Adult Swim, but also at this year’s Super Bowl Rick and Morty found themselves in a Pringles commercial. They’ve also sparked a host of imitators, particularly Hulu’s new intergalactic animated series “Solar Opposites” which is written by “Rick and Morty” co-creator and voice artist Justin Roiland.

Adult Swim used this time to also announce a string of other series, including “The Shivering Truth” and “JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales” which will debut on May 10. The show “YOLO: Crystal Fantasy” will air sometime in August and “Dream Corp LLC,” “Robot Chicken,” “Tender Touches,” and “12 Oz. Mouse” will return sometime over the summer.

“Rick and Morty’s” remaining season four episodes will debut on Adult Swim May 3.

