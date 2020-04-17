Roger Corman Wants Your Short for His Quarantine Film Festival

The B-movie king is hosting the "first and hopefully last" Corman Quarantine Film Festival, and he wants to see your short films.

Roger Corman is hosting a virtual Corman Quarantine Film Festival, and the legendary director is encouraging aspiring filmmakers to submit their short films to keep the spirit of filmmaking alive in these socially distant times, which has forced practically all upcoming film festivals to delay or cancel their upcoming events.

“We’re looking for the next great film director,” Corman said in an Instagram video. “A surprising number of Academy Award-winning film directors have started with me. Therefore, we have decided to start something new: The first, and hopefully last, Corman Quarantine Film Festival.”

Keeping in the vein of Corman’s low-budget work and the necessity of social distancing, the films must be shot on a cell phone at home or in the filmmaker’s backyard, and must be no longer than two minutes. The cast can include the filmmaker or whoever is in their house. The only other equipment that can be used is the lights and lamps the filmmaker has at home. As for the film’s story? It can be anything you can imagine.

Corman asked participants to use the #CormanChallenge hashtag and said he will feature the winning short on his website and social media pages. Corman will also make a trailer for the winning film and said the winner will receive a signed certificate from Corman and a Best Picture Award for the first and last Corman Quarantine Film Festival.

The contest, which will run for two weeks, was announced on Wednesday and should serve as an entertaining diversion for film buffs who are trying to stay entertained and productive as stay-at-home orders continue to be in effect throughout the nation.

Corman nominated a string of filmmakers to participate in the challenge, including Eli Roth, Andy Muschietti, Peter Bogdanovich, and Ron Howard.

As for Corman himself, the 94-year-old director has helmed over 50 films and has been credited as a producer in hundreds of other projects throughout his prolific career. Corman received an honorary Oscar in 2009 for his “unparalleled ability to nurture aspiring filmmakers.” Corman helped launch the careers of numerous acclaimed directors, including Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and James Cameron, among others.

