‘Rogue One’ Spinoff: Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller Join the Latest Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series

The series is shaping up to be a spy thriller that follows the early days of the rebellion against the Galactic Empire.

Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller are coming to the “Star Wars” universe. The duo is reportedly in final negotiations to appear in the upcoming “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” spinoff series headed for Disney+.

Variety reported that Skarsgård and Soller will join the still-untitled series, which will be based on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor character from the 2016 film. It’s already been confirmed that Luna will reprise his role in the series, as will fellow “Rogue One” star Alan Tudyk, who played the K-2SO droid in the film.

It’s unclear what kind of characters Skarsgård and Soller will play, and it is also unknown if they will be main cast members or guest stars. The series is shaping up to be a sort of spy thriller that will take place in the early days of the Rebel Alliance’s fight against the Galactic Empire before the events of the “Rogue One” film, according to Variety. Stephen Schiff will serve as showrunner and Tony Gilroy — co-writer on “Rogue One” and an Oscar nominee for “Michael Clayton” — will write the pilot and direct most episodes, but other details about the upcoming Disney+ series, including a potential release date, are still under wraps.

The upcoming series won’t mark Skarsgård or Soller’s first time working with Disney: Skarsgård has appeared in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films as Erik Selvig, astrophysicist and ally of Thor, while Soller voiced a character in the “101 Dalmatian Street” animated series that released in 2019.

The “Rogue One” spinoff is one of several “Star Wars” television projects in the works at Disney+. “The Mandalorian” Season 2 is scheduled to hit the streaming service in October and will feature guest stars such as Michael Biehn, Bill Burr, and Rosario Dawson, who will portray the fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano character.

An untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi-based series is also in development at Disney+. Though the series, which will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role from the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, has faced behind-the-scene turbulence, IndieWire recently reported that the series was back on track and has a new writer with Joby Harold. “Star Wars” is expected to become a more television-centric franchise for the next few years.

A Disney spokesperson did not return IndieWire’s request for comment.

