The actor dropped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this week to read a new poem entitled "Stay the F*ck at Home."

Samuel L. Jackson advocated for social distancing during a video chat interview on the March 31 installment of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the most Samuel L. Jackson way, which means a lot of expletives were used. Jackson teamed up with writer Adam Mansbach to put a new spin on the author’s bestselling children’s book “Go the F*ck to Sleep.” Jackson said to Kimmel, “[Adam and I] talked about what we could do remind people of social distancing and where we are in these times now. So he wrote a new poem, I read it, and we want to present it to the public right now.”

The poem is appropriately titled “Stay the F*ck at Home,” and it finds Jackson urging “motherf*ckers” around the world to stay inside and practice social distancing and self-isolation. Jackson reads: “Now, technically, I’m not a doctor/ but, motherfucker, listen when I read a poem/ So, here I am, Sam fuckin’ Jackson/ imploring you, keep your ass at home.”

Another memorable line from the poem: “The ‘rona is spreading/ This shit is no joke/ It’s no time to work or roam/ The way you can fight it/ is simple, my friends/ Just stay the fuck at home.”

Jackson most recently starred in the period drama “The Banker,” now streaming on Apple TV+. The actor was set to head out on a publicity tour later this month to begin promoting his role in the upcoming “Saw” reboot, “Spiral,” which Lionsgate had originally planned to open nationwide May 15. The studio has since delayed the movie indefinitely. Jackson stars opposite Chris Rock and Max Minghella in the horror film, which marks the return of “Saw II” and “Saw III” writer-director Darren Lynn Bousman to the “Saw” franchise.

Jackson’s other Lionsgate summer release, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” remains on the schedule for August 28, 2020. The movie is a sequel to the 2017 action comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and re-teams Jackson with Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek. The original film’s screenwriter Tom O’Connor and director Patrick Hughes are also behind the sequel.

Watch Jackson’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” including his performance of “Stay the F*ck at Home,” in the video below.

