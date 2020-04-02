‘Schitt’s Creek’ Is Ending This Month but Daniel Levy Is Open to a Reunion

"Schitt's Creek" co-creator Daniel Levy said he'd be willing to do a future project in the series' universe, given the right idea.

Daniel Levy began thinking about how to end “Schitt’s Creek” way back when Season 4 was wrapping up, but the series co-creator recently noted that he would be open to revisit its beloved characters in the future.

Levy discussed his work on “Schitt’s Creek” in a new Variety feature that celebrated the series ahead of its April 7 series finale. Though he joked that he a wished the sitcom, which follows a formerly wealthy family who are forced to relocate to a small town they previously purchased as a joke, could go on for “100 seasons,” Levy noted that quality over quantity was more important. Still, if there was an appropriate idea for a future project in the “Schutt’s Creek” universe, Levy said he’d be eager to return to the franchise.

“If an idea crosses my path that I feel is deserving of our cast’s time, then let’s do it,” Levy said in the Variety interview. “I don’t know what it could possibly be at this point. But I would love to revisit these characters, and I would love to get to play with this cast again. I feel very proud of the work that we’ve done, and I wouldn’t want to do anything that compromises that.”

Levy co-created “Schitt’s Creek” with his father, Eugene Levy. The duo both star in the series alongside Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. The Variety feature noted that the Pop TV series has continued to enjoy stellar ratings despite the sweeping changes across the television industry over the last five years — particularly the advent of streaming. Variety cited Pop TV data that said 3.7 million viewers have been watching Season 6 episodes, while the show’s introduction on Netflix helped further bolster its popularity. A recent Nielsen report noted that “Schitt’s Creek” is Netflix’s second most popular acquired show, behind “The Office,” which will exit the streamer at the end of the year and relocate to NBCUniversal’s upcoming Peacock platform.

As for Levy, he signed a three-year deal with ABC Studios last fall. He told Variety that he had a wide range of ideas for future projects, including thrillers, dramas, comedies, and musicals.

