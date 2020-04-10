Why Moviegoing May Have Changed For Good — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 285: Box office expert Tom Brueggemann makes a special appearance to discuss how the last few weeks have changed the exhibition landscape.

In an alternate universe where movie theaters hadn’t closed and studios hadn’t postponed their upcoming releases, the new James Bond movie would be opening in theaters today. That’s just one example of the sudden shift to the exhibition landscape that has upended the future of moviegoing and left the industry scrambling for new solutions.

As Universal’s “Trolls World Tour” lands on VOD, IndieWire’s Tom Brueggemann makes a special appearance on Screen Talk, subbing for usual co-host Anne Thompson, to speak with Eric Kohn about the biggest questions facing theater owners. The conversation ranges from the major chains to the arthouses, as well as the issues facing film festivals and indie distribution. Brueggemann and Kohn also share some of the older films they’ve been watching on streaming platforms. Thompson will return to Screen Talk next week.

Listen to the full episode below.

