How the Oscars Could Help Save the Film Industry — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 286: As the Academy prepares to discuss its rules, the organization has the chance to rethink its mission.

Over the past few months, the film industry has faced an unmitigated disaster, and the future remains uncertain. Nobody knows if movie theaters will be able to reopen by the fall, what that means for the big film festivals, or how either of those factors could impact Oscar season right when it’s scheduled to take flight. For the moment, the Academy has no official answers, though the organization is set to meet in the coming weeks to discuss how to respond to the current situation. While it seems likely that the Academy will waive some of its usual qualifying rules, that may not be the whole story when it comes to the role of the Academy in this difficult time.

In this week’s Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson talk through the value of Oscar season and how the telecast might revise its purpose to help a business in dire need of a new support system. They also touch on the ongoing uncertainty regarding the Cannes Film Festival and what they’ve been watching on streaming platforms.

Listen to the full episode below.



