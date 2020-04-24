Christopher Nolan Wants ‘Tenet’ to Hit Theaters, but What Will Moviegoing Look Like Later This Year?

Screen Talk, episode 287: From arthouse programming to film festivals, the options for moviegoers later this year raise several questions.

When will movie theaters open again? That remains one of the biggest questions facing the film industry today. While Georgia’s governor gave the green light for next week, most theater owners realize that they still need to play the waiting game. The summer movie season is looking pretty thin at the moment, but Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is finished and stands a shot at being the first big movie out of the gate. Nevertheless, the idea of attending any kind of public experience with a crowd in the foreseeable future raises some serious questions. Even if a highly anticipated release like “Tenet” hits theaters over the summer, will anyone go? When will moviegoing feel safe again?

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss the prospects of going to the movies later this year, as well as what might happen to fall film festivals in an evolving ecosystem. They also also share some viewing recommendations and, with the Academy’s big meeting around the corner, circle back on the future of the Oscars that they debated last week.

Listen to the full episode below.



