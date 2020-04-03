‘Shaq Life’: Watch Films With the NBA Star to Celebrate New TNT Series

Shaquille O’Neal will host weekly watch parties of his favorite films before new episodes of his "Shaq Life" TNT series air.

If you’ve ever wanted to watch movies with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, TNT’s upcoming “ShaqNight!” events are here for you.

TNT will begin hosting “ShaqNight!” every Thursday, wherein the NBA legend and his friends join viewers in watching and commenting on some of O’Neal’s favorite films. The events lead into the upcoming TNT docuseries “Shaq Life.” TNT will celebrate each Thursday event by donating money to a charitable organization chosen by O’Neal’s guest.

“I can’t wait for viewers to join me on Thursday nights,” O’Neal said in a statement. “I hope ShaqNight will deliver laughs, fun, and entertainment into people’s homes at a time when we need it most.”

Per TNT’s synopsis, “Shaq Life” features O’Neal touring the world to establish himself as a DJ; navigating his partnership with a controversial franchise; training with UFC fighters for his first-ever MMA grappling match; raising six children and expanding his legacy.

“Shaq Life” is narrated by Samuel L. Jackson and produced by Steve Michaels, Jodi Flynn and James Macnab of The Content Group. Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures, Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris and Rory Karpf serve as executive producers. Karpf is also the showrunner.

Popular on IndieWire

“Shaq Life” marks the latest installment in O’Neal’s prolific acting career. He starred in and executive produced the 1996 musical comedy “Kazaam,” where he portrayed a 5,000 year-old-genie, and was also one of the first African Americans to star as a superhero in “Steel,” the 1997 DC Comics film. O’Neal has guest starred in numerous shows, including “The Simpsons” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and also appeared in “The Lego Movie” and “The Smurfs 2.”

O’Neal is no stranger to reality television as well. The basketball legend starred in “Shaquille,” a six-episode ESPN series that aired in 2005. He also starred in “Shaq’s Big Challenge,” a six-episode ABC series where O’Neal helped obese middle schoolers lose weight and have a healthier lifestyle.

O’Neal was also closely involved in “Shaq Fu,” the infamous 1994 fighting video game where O’Neal is transported to an alternate dimension and fights a goblin and a mummy, and its similarly ill-fated 2018 sequel.

Check out the trailer for “Shaq Life” below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.