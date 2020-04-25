‘Saturday Night Live’: How to Watch Tonight’s New Virtual Episode of SNL

The Studio 8H gang is going remote for the second time on April 25.

“Saturday Night Live” is once again going virtual this weekend after a successful April 11 airing that marked the first episode since the show’s last live taping on March 7. The April 25 episode will air at its usual cable time on NBC beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. PT, airing live on both coasts. The 90-minute episode can also be viewed via the NBC app or the NBC website. Cord-cutters at home can catch “SNL at Home” on NBC via services including Hulu Live TV, YouTube Live TV, Sling, and fuboTV. And as usual, the episode will be available in full on Hulu beginning Sunday, typically by 12:00 p.m. ET.

For the April 11 inaugural edition of “SNL at Home,” the remote production and virtual broadcast did not create a problem; however, the lack of a live audience made for an at times alienating experience. But a few sketches certainly stood out, according to IndieWire’s review. Last week’s episode, of course, took jabs at everything from Carole Baskin of “Tiger King,” to Donald Trump, and the state of quarantine in which we’re all now living.

There’s no word yet on what this week’s entry has planned, though last time around, COVID-19 survivor Tom Hanks kicked off the proceedings with a winning introduction.

From IndieWire’s review of the April 11 episode: “The prerecorded and virtual nature of this episode makes it hard to critique. There’s no fancy production team, no impressive sets, no elaborate hair and makeup. And there’s no audience for the cast to play off of, which really becomes an issue come Weekend Update (despite Michael Che and Colin Jost’s efforts to have the opposite effect). Whether you believe ‘SNL’ is funny or not, it’s still a show with a talented cast and writers, who now have to reframe their comedy without an audience.”

Along with airing at 11:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. PT, the new episode of “Saturday Night Live” will also launch simultaneously at 10:30 p.m. CT and 9:30 p.m. MT, so audiences can all join together in a show that is working to rebuild a sense of community in a time where that’s otherwise gone asunder.

