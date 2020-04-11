‘Saturday Night Live’: How to Watch Tonight’s Virtual Episode of SNL

The Studio 8H gang is going remote for Saturday's first episode in over a month.

The last new episode of “Saturday Night Live” was March 7, when Daniel Craig hosted with musical guest The Weeknd. Sounds like another lifetime, doesn’t it? Thankfully, the Studio 8H is reconvening, remotely, for a special April 11 that NBC dubbed “SNL at Home.” With the cast and crew engaging in social distancing, “SNL” will air monologues and segments made at home and without a live audience. Here’s how to watch it.

This historic episode will air at its usual cable time on NBC beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, airing live on both coasts. The 90-minute episode can also be viewed via the NBC app or the NBC website. Cord-cutters at home can catch “SNL at Home” on NBC via services including Hulu Live TV, YouTube Live TV, Sling, and fuboTV. And as usual, the episode will be available in full on Hulu beginning Sunday, typically by 12:00 p.m. ET.

NBC has yet to announce whether “SNL at Home” will feature a musical guest or celebrity host, but surely this weekend’s content, including the regular “Weekend Update” segment, will include plenty of quarantine fodder and political jabs. It remains to be seen if “SNL at Home” will be a series one-off; this is an unprecedented experiment for the show, which hasn’t canceled an episode since 1986. That was when the World Series between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox entered extra innings, and the show broadcast two weeks later.

Other late-night shows are slowly getting back on their feet after weeks of shutdown. TBS’ “Conan” returned on March 30 with episodes shot on an iPhone; “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” has been turning out new episodes from home; “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” is back in full swing; and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” have been knocking it out of the park. Meanwhile, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” returns to its regular 11:35 p.m. ABC time slot on Monday, April 13, and “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will be back on CBS this coming Monday as well.

