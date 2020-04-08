‘Space Force’: Steve Carell’s Intergalactic Netflix Comedy Unveils Release Date, First Photos, and More

The new Netflix workplace comedy from Steve Carell and Greg Daniels sets a course for the Emmys.

It’s been nearly three months since there’s been any update to Steve Carell’s ambitious new comedy series, “Space Force,” but now the highly anticipated series has landed an Emmy-friendly release date. The series, one of several Netflix originals you should be excited about in 2020, is co-created by Carell — alongside “The Office” creator Greg Daniels — in the star’s first comedic television series since leaving the hit NBC sitcom.

Per Netflix the official synopsis of “Space Force” reads:

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

“Space Force” promises to be a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher. John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, and Ben Schwartz also star, alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.

Popular on IndieWire

“Space Force” looks to be a reunion of “Office” co-workers, though the creator pairing is somewhat bittersweet, particularly after the reveal that Carell didn’t plan on leaving the popular NBC series he anchored. “He had told the network that he was going to sign for another couple of years,” series hairstylist Kim Ferry said in a new book on the history of “The Office.” “He told his manager and his manager contacted them and said he’s willing to sign another contract. And the deadline came for when [the network was] supposed to give him an offer, and it passed and they didn’t make him an offer. So his agent was like, ‘Well, I guess they don’t want to renew you for some reason.’ Which was insane to me. And to him, I think.”

Netflix last released a brief trailer for “Space Force,” tuned to the chronically used “Thus Spoke Zarathustra,” back in January. No doubt with the photos and release date set, a longer trailer will be debuting soon.

“Space Force” premieres May 29 on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.