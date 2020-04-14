Sports-Loving TV Academy Members Needed for L.A. Area Emmy Judging

There may not be sports now, but there used to be sports and now you can give the sports an award!

Like much of the world, the entertainment industry remains embroiled in a holding pattern the likes of which we’ve rarely seen — but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still opportunities available for members of the Television Academy to help out their organization.

Any active Television Academy member is eligible to serve as a potential judge for the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards and the group is currently seeking volunteers for its sports panels. Interested applicants can sign up for more than one panel, which are filled on a first-come, first-served basis and must RSVP by Friday, April 17.

Assuming applicants have no conflict of interest, online video panel viewing instructions, as well as digital ballots, will be distributed via email the week of April 20, with a deadline for completion and submission of digital ballots of Thursday, April 30.

Categories looking for judges, (with 2019 L.A. Emmy winners included in parentheses) include Sports Tease (“Lakers Opening Night Tease (Featuring Ice Cube)”, Spectrum SportsNet), Short Promo – Sports (“It’s L.A. It’s The Kings,” Fox Sports West), Sports Special (“Dodgermentary: 1988 Part 3,” Spectrum SportsNet LA), Sports Series – Programming Post-Produced (“Backstage: Dodgers” Spectrum SportsNet LA), Sports Series – Programming Live Broadcast (“L.A. Kings Live,” Fox Sports West), Live Sports Coverage (“Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners,” Fox Sports West), Sports Feature (“Kirk Gibson Ceremonial First Pitch,” Spectrum SportsNet LA), and Sports News Story (“Eco Bicicletas (Noticas Univision A Las Seis),” KMEX).

With so much still up in the air regarding production schedules and local safer-at-home mandates, it’s unclear if this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards will be presented as planned on July 25. For now, the ceremony schedule remains unchanged, with nomination voting scheduled to conclude on May 8 and nominations announced June 11.

Other industry awards ceremonies originally scheduled along similar lines have already seen their calendars disrupted, though said events are overseen by a different organization, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

Last month, NATAS announced the indefinite postponement of the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, originally scheduled to be held in June at Pasadena Civic Auditorium, as well as the postponement of both the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards dinner and the 41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony, both of which were scheduled to be held in April.

