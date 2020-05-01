‘The Eddy’: Netflix Releases First Single From Damien Chazelle’s Upcoming Miniseries

Over an hour of music from "The Eddy" will be released at a later date.

Netflix has unveiled “Kiss Me in the Morning,” a new track from its upcoming Damien Chazelle-directed Netflix series “The Eddy.”

“Kiss Me in the Morning” is one of many jazzy tracks that is featured in the streaming service’s upcoming eight-episode miniseries, which marks Chazelle’s television directorial debut. The track is available on most major music distribution platforms and Netflix also released a clip from the series featuring the song which can be viewed below. The rest of the upcoming series’ music, which features contributions from artists including St. Vincent, Andre Holland, and Julia Harriman, will be available at a later date. The album will consist of 20 songs that run for 68 minutes.

Per Netflix’s synopsis, “The Eddy” takes place in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris. Once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, Elliot Udo (series star André Holland) is now the co-owner of the struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig).

As Elliot learns that his business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, secrets begin to come to light that have also been concealed from Farid’s wife Amira (Leïla Bekhti). And when Elliot’s troubled teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) suddenly arrives in Paris to live with him, his personal and professional worlds quickly start to unravel as he confronts his past, fighting to save the club and protect those closest to him.

Netflix also released a featurette on the series’ music to coincide with the release of “Kiss Me in the Morning,” which can also be watched below.

“The Eddy” hits Netflix on May 8 and is shaping up to be as enjoyable a series as its talented cast and crew would have one expect. IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised the series’ blending of genres in his B+ review and noted it has “considerable emotional heft.”

“The Eddy” marks the latest installment in Chazelle’s jazzy filmography; he also directed the acclaimed features “La La Land” and “Whiplash.”

Links to “Kiss Me in the Morning” are available here and the clip featuring the song can be viewed below:

…and here is the link to the series’ new featurette:

