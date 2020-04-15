‘The Eddy:’ Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘La La Land’ Director’s Upcoming Miniseries

Jazz aficionados will find plenty to love in the trailer for Damien Chazelle's upcoming Netflix miniseries.

“La La Land” director Damien Chazelle’s next project is almost here. Netflix has released the official trailer for “The Eddy,” which hits the streaming service on May 8.

Though the eight-episode miniseries, which stars André Holland (“Moonlight”), marks Chazelle’s first foray into television direction, the premise will be immediately welcoming to longtime fans of the Oscar winner’s famously jazzy work.

Per Netflix’s synopsis, “The Eddy” takes place in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris. Once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, Elliot Udo (Holland) is now the co-owner of the struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig).

As Elliot learns that his business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, secrets begin to come to light that have also been concealed from Farid’s wife Amira (Leïla Bekhti), and when Elliot’s troubled teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) suddenly arrives in Paris to live with him, his personal and professional worlds quickly start to unravel as he confronts his past, fighting to save the club, and protect those closest to him.

“The Eddy” trailer also warns that Holland and his club will have to contend with physical danger. His club is in debt and gangsters are hellbent on collecting money from the club owner. The miniseries’ new trailer also promises plenty of fantastic musical numbers composed by Grammy Award-winner Glen Ballard, to go along with the emotional drama. Ballard also established The Eddy’s band, which is comprised of real Parisian jazz musicians. An official “The Eddy” soundtrack will be released on May 8 along with the series.

The series is created and written by Jack Thorne, who serves as executive producer alongside Chazelle, Ballard, Alan Poul, Patrick Spence, and Katie Swinden.

“The Eddy” marks Holland’s first television credit since his starring role in the first season of “Castle Rock” in 2018. It will serve as a reunion of sorts for Holland and Chazelle after the infamous “Moonlight” and “La La Land” mix-up at the 2017 Oscars.

Check out the trailer for “The Eddy” below:

