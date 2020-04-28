‘The Last Narc’ Trailer Promises New Insights on Infamous Murder of DEA Agent

Tiller Russell's new documentary will examine the murder of agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, which was dramatized in "Narcos: Mexico" Season 1.

Amazon Prime Video is gearing up to release the four-part docuseries “The Last Narc,” and the streaming service’s trailer promises new insights about the kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

Per Amazon, “The Last Narc” tells the story of a fallen hero, the men who killed him in 1985, and the one man who risked everything to find out what really happened and why. Highly decorated special agent Hector Berellez, who was assigned to lead the DEA’s investigation of Camarena’s murder, peels back the layers of myth and propaganda to reveal the bone-chilling truth about a conspiracy that stretches from the killing fields of Mexico to the halls of power in Washington, D.C.

Berellez’s powerful testimony appears alongside that of Camarena’s brave widow, as well as three Guadalajara Cartel insiders. These men were corrupt Jalisco State policemen who, at the time of Camarena’s murder, served as bodyguards to legendary drug lords Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo. Eventually, they became informants for Berellez and helped him crack the most infamous murder during the War on Drugs.

The series is directed by Tiller Russell and a production of Amazon Studios and Industrial Media’s Intellectual Property Corporation. Intellectual Property Corporation’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers.

The Camarena case has been well-publicized and inspired elements of Season 1 of Netflix’s popular “Narcos: Mexico,” where Camarena was portrayed by Michael Peña. IndieWire’s Kristen Lopez spoke to Russell about the project earlier this month. Russell said “The Last Narc” was 14 years in the making and noted that though the case has already been well-publicized, the docuseries offers “astonishing true revelations that people have been wondering about for a very long time.”

“The Last Narc” is one of several documentaries that Russell has directed. His “Operation Odessa,” a true crime documentary about a scheme to sell a Soviet submarine to a Colombian drug cartel, was released in 2018, as well as the corrupt cop documentary “The Seven Five” released in 2014. Russell also recently completed “Silk Road,” an unreleased thriller about Ross Ulbricht, who created a major online drug market.

Check out the trailer for “The Last Narc” below:

