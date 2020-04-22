‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Is Already in the Works — Report

The Force is strong with the immensely popular Disney+ series.

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 won’t hit Disney+ until October but pre-production has already begun on a third season of the popular “Star Wars” spin-off show.

Variety reports that series creator Jon Favreau has been writing “The Mandalorian” Season 3 for some time, while the show’s art department has been creating concepts for several weeks. The production design department began working on the third season on April 20. Variety’s report came from unnamed sources; Disney has yet to officially announce “The Mandalorian” Season 3 and a specific release date for the show’s upcoming second season has yet to be announced.

Disney and Lucasfilm representatives did not return requests for comment.

Other “The Mandalorian” Season 3 information is unavailable, but the news that the Pedro Pascal-led show is getting a third season will likely enthuse “Star Wars” aficionados. The House of Mouse does not release Disney+ viewership data but there is little doubt that “The Mandalorian” Season 1, which launched alongside Disney+ on November 12 last year, was a key factor in the streaming service’s enormous success with early adopters. Disney has stated that “Star Wars” will be a more television-centric franchise for the foreseeable future and “The Mandalorian” is the mega franchise’s most notable ongoing production.

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 was not impacted by the production shutdowns that have impacted most of the entertainment industry. Season 2’s production wrapped around one month ago and the series is still scheduled to return in October, though a specific release date has not been announced. The upcoming season features guest stars such as Michael Biehn and Bill Burr, the latter of whom appeared as a mouthy bounty hunter in a Season 1 episode. Rosario Dawson also guest stars as fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, marking the character’s first live-action appearance.

Popular on IndieWire

Plot details about “The Mandalorian” Season 2 are still unavailable so what could happen in Season 3 is anyone’s guess. Season 1 ended with the Mandalorian setting off with The Child, AKA Baby Yoda, to find the diminutive Force sensitive’s home planet. Giancarlo Esposito will also reprise his role as Moff Gideon, who was revealed to be in possession of the Darksaber, a black-bladed lightsaber, in the Season 1 finale’s surprise ending. Esposito recently told Variety there would be plenty of lightsaber action in Season 2 and quipped that he had “gone through” several props while working on the series.

Disney is also working on an Ewan McGregor-led Obi-Wan Kenobi series and a “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” spinoff series for Disney+. Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller will reportedly appear in the latter series but official details on both are slim.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.