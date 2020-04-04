‘The Office’ Producers Are Creating a Workplace Comedy Told Through Day-Long Zoom Meetings

Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein's upcoming project is directly inspired by the ongoing global health crisis.

Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein helped set the gold standard for workplace comedies with “The Office,” and now the former executive producers are teaming up to create a “remote workplace comedy” that is directly inspired by the ongoing global health crisis.

Deadline reported that the series will center on a “wunderkind boss who, in an effort to ensure his staff’s connectedness and productivity, asks them all to virtually interact and work face-to-face all day.”

“So many of us are jumping on daily Zoom meetings — for work and beyond,” Silverman told Deadline. “We are in a new normal and are personally navigating ways to remain connected and productive at work and in our home lives. With the brilliant Paul Lieberstein at the helm, we think we have a series that not only brings humor and comfort during this troubling time but will also be an inventive and enduring workplace comedy for years to come.”

Lieberstein created the series with production companies Big Breakfast and Propagate Content. Lieberstein and Silverman will serve as executive producers, as will Big Breakfast’s Luke Kelly-Clyne and Kevin Healey and Propagate Content’s Rodney Ferrell.

The upcoming project is in the works at Big Breakfast, a production company under Propagate Content. IndieWire has reached out to Big Breakfast and Propagate Content for comment.

“Start with the office comedy, lose the office, and you’re just left with comedy. The math works,” Lieberstein told Deadline.

There’s no word on whether Lieberstein, who played Toby Flenderson in “The Office” and served as the series’ showrunner for four seasons, will star in the series. Lieberstein and Silverman executive produced “The Office,” alongside creator Greg Daniels, and shared an Emmy win for best comedy series in 2006. Lieberstein recently produced the HBO drama “The Newsroom” and another workplace comedy, “Ghosted,” for Fox. Silverman most recently served as executive producer on the CBS sitcom “Broke,” which premiered yesterday.

The news that Silverman and Lieberstein are working on an upcoming comedy isn’t the first time “The Office” talents have made headlines recently: Series star and “A Quiet Place” director John Krasinski recently made waves when he launched his “Some Good News” YouTube series. The first episode of Krasinski’s YouTube show featured an interview with his “The Office” co-star Steve Carell, where the two reminisced about their favorite moments and memories from the timeless comedy.

