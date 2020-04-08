Nicole Kidman Horror Classic ‘The Others’ Set for Modern Remake in Time for 20th Anniversary

Sentient Entertainment has won remake rights to Kidman's $200 million horror blockbuster.

On the heels of this week’s news that Charles Laughton’s “The Night of the Hunter” is being remade by Universal Pictures comes word that another staple of the horror genre is getting a modern reimagining: Alejandro Amenabar’s 2001 chiller “The Others.” Deadline reports the Los Angeles-based studio Sentient Entertainment has won the rights to remake the ghost story, which originally starred Nicole Kidman and grossed over $200 million worldwide. “The Others” is one of the most beloved horror films of the 21st Century and earned Kidman nominations for Best Actress at the Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards. The third-act twist remains one of the horror genre’s most shocking reveals.

Amenabar’s “The Others” is set in 1945 and centers around a mother of two children who are allergic to light and thus spend their days inside their darkened mansion. The mother must protect her children after three strangers arrive at the house and begin to unravel the family’s unknown secrets. The original film co-starred Fionnula Flanagan and Christopher Eccleston. Sentient’s remake is going to be a modern-day reimagining of the original. According to Deadline, the remake is “already attracting significant interest from A-list talent and studio backers.”

One of the producers on the remake is Sentient’s Renee Tab, who said in a statement, “I am honored to be able to work on my favorite horror film of all time, ‘The Others,’ and to bring this reimagining to the big screen for new audiences. It is almost eerie and uncanny how timely the themes are today: self-isolation, paranoia and fear, and of course the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm. We look forward to unraveling the layers behind lead character Grace, whose pain and demons draw viewers into a truly compassionate journey.”

Tab is set to produce alongside her Sentient partner Christopher Tuffin, plus Lucas Akoskin of Aliwen Entertainment. Tab’s previous credits include David Cronenberg’s Cannes winner “Maps to the Stars” and the Jennifer Garner action thriller “Peppermint.” Executive producers attached to the project include FilmSharks’ Guido Rud and Miller Way’s Michael and Jeeny Miller. No talent is currently attached to the remake.

