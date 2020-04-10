‘The Simpsons’: Maggie-Focused Short Film to Stream on Disney+ Friday

It's time for Disney+ subscribers to schedule a "Playdate with Destiny."

Disney+ subscribers, mark your calendars: It's time to schedule a "Playdate with Destiny." The House of Mouse's streaming service will release "The Simpsons" Maggie-focused short film tomorrow, April 10.

Per Disney, the film begins on a day that seems like just another day at the park for Maggie Simpson. But when the pacifer-sucking baby faces playground peril, a heroic young boy whisks her from danger — and steals her heart. After a blissful first playdate, Maggie can’t wait to see her new baby beau again the following day, but things don’t go exactly as planned. Will fate (or Homer) get in her way?

It’s clearly high-stakes stuff and should serve as a lighthearted way for “Simpsons” fans to unwind at home.

“Greetings Friends! Earlier this year we made a nifty little short film called ‘Playdate with Destiny.’ The response was so gratifying we wanted everyone to see it at home. So here ya go — stream it starting April 10th on Disney Plus,” Matt Groening and fellow “The Simpsons” animators wrote in a letter posted on Instagram.

The short film was originally released in theaters with “Onward,” which hit theaters March 6.

Disney+ is continuing to expand its family-friendly offerings to keep children entertained as families remain cooped up indoors. Disney released “Frozen 2” on the service ahead of schedule and recently announced that sci-fi film “Artemis Fowl” would skip its theatrical release and instead debut on Disney+ at an unknown time. The Academy Award-nominated “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Longest Daycare” is also set to stream on Disney+ later in April.

Current events haven’t stopped Disney+’s seemingly endless surge in popularity. Disney said its streaming service, which launched in November, had reached 50 million global subscribers on Thursday. The company previously reported that it had 26.5 million subscribers in February. The near-doubling of its subscriber base was likely due to its European and United Kingdom launches in late March.

Though production on several highly-anticipated Disney+ shows, including “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” have been indefinitely suspended due to current events, the sophomore season of the platform’s launch tentpole “The Mandalorian” is still slated to hit Disney+ in October.

