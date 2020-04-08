‘The Trip to Greece’ Trailer: Film’s Tastiest Bromance Serves Its Final Course

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon take a final bow as themselves in the fourth installment of the loveliest of self-satirizing sagas.

It appears “The Trip” may have to relinquish its spot as one of the best movie trilogies, since it’s serving a fourth and final course. Not that we’re complaining. We’re just as hedonistic about delicious cinema as Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon are about food, wine, and James Bond impressions. “The Trip to Greece,” which just released its official trailer, reunites the sparring comedians in stunningly beautiful Greece to retrace Odysseus’s footsteps. “The Trip to Greece” is the fourth and final installment of the exceedingly entertaining comedy series and the culmination of almost 10 years of collaboration.

The brainchild of Brydon, Coogan, and director Michael Winterbottom, “The Trip” got its start as a British sitcom in 2010. Brydon and Coogan starred as fictional versions of themselves on a restaurant tour of the north of England, a conceit that went global in “The Trip to Italy” (2014) and “The Trip to Spain” (2017). Each season has run six episodes in Britain. In the U.S., the episodes have been recut into features distributed by IFC Films.

The official synopsis really drives it home: “When Odysseus left Troy it took him ten years to get back to his home in Ithaca. Steve and Rob have only six days on their own personal odyssey in ‘The Trip to Greece.’ On the way they argue about tragedy and comedy, astronomy and biology, myth, history, democracy and the meaning of life! Featuring locations such as: Temple of Apollo at Delphi, the Ancient Agora of Athens, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, the unique island of Hydra, the Caves of Diros, Nestor’s Palace, Niokastro Fortress in Pylos, and Ancient Stagira, as well as a lot of shooting in restaurants and hotels in Athens, Hydra, Lesvos, Chalkidiki, Pelion, Kavala, and at the Peloponnese.”

The trailer promises plenty of the prior films’ signature silly banter, congenial barbs, and Marlon Brando impressions shared at picturesque dinner spots. Since many of us are holding on tight to memories of our last overseas vacation, “The Trip to Greece” will either play as amusing salt in the wound or enjoyable vicarious respite. Either way, these two can’t help but charm.

“The Trip to Greece” was set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival before the festival’s cancelation. IFC Films will release it in theaters and on digital/VOD on May 22. Check out the official trailer below.

