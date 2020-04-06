Top VOD Titles This Week Include ‘Bad Boys,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog,’ and ‘Star Wars’

"Tiger King" and "Ozark" also remain on top at Netflix, but a couple of new premium VOD releases have yet to surface.

We have charts from five VOD and streaming platforms; they don’t use the same metrics, and are not independently verified. However, FandangoNOW leads the herd in its decision to list by the nearest equivalent of “grosses” — that is, the number of transactions times the cost. With the majority of releases at $19.99, it gives a better view of comparative performance.

Across the board at FandangoNOW, iTunes, and Amazon Prime, “Sonic the Hedgehog” (Paramount) and “Bad Boys for Life” (Sony) —the two top theatrical releases of 2020 — are thriving. Spectrum Cable’s weekly chart, which appears to be a little slower to pick up trends, doesn’t yet show those two films at all. However, like FandangoNOW, it does reflect the presence of the faith-based terminal illness romance “I Still Believe” (Lionsgate), the other significant new release over the past week.

Other new titles like STX’s “Brahms: The Boy II” (available at a lower price of $9.99) and the year’s best-reviewed new film “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus), which was released Friday — are so far sight unseen.

To judge by platforms that rank by transactions, lower prices do help. We also list Netflix, which is based on the streamer’s ranking of viewings. It presents perhaps the most curious test of what interests the public and what the future of movies and other forms of recorded entertainment looks like.

We will cover this in far more detail midweek as well as look at winners and losers so far and possible trends and changes to come.

FandangoNOW

(full week rank based on total sales price, not no. of transactions)

1 Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $19.99

2 Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $19.99

3 The Invisible Man (Universal) – $19.99

4 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) – $4.99

5 Onward (Disney) – $4.99

6 Bloodshot (Sony) – $19.99

7 Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) – $4.99

8 Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

9 I Still Believe (Lionsgate) – $19.99

10 The Call of the Wild (Disney) – $4.99

iTunes

(rank based on transactions; list includes current and highest position during the week)

1 (1) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) – $4.99

2 (1) Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $19.99

3 (2) Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $19.99

4 (1) 1917 (Universal) – $5.99

5 (2) Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) – $3.99

6 (3) Onward (Disney) – $4.99

7 (7) Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $5.99

8 (7) Contagion (Warner Bros.) – $3.99

9 (9) Ford v Ferrari (Disney) – $5.99

10 (10) Uncut Gems (A24) – $5.99

Amazon

(rank based on digital downloads – list includes current and highest position during the week)

1 (1) Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $24.99 (4K UHD)

2 (1) Bloodshot (Sony) – $19.99 (Ultra HD)

3 (2) Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) – $5.99 (4K UHD)

4 (4) Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $19.99 (4K UHD)

5 (4) Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $5.99

6 (6) Onward (Disney) – $4.99

7 (6) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) – $4.99

8 (8) Bombshell (Lionsgate) – $3.99

9 (4) The Greatest Showman (Disney) – $3.99

10 (10) Gemini Man (Sony) – $2.99

Universal Pictures

Spectrum

(ranked by transactions; weekly chart)

1 1917 (Universal) – $6.99

2 Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) – $6.99

3 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) – $6.99

4 The Invisible Man (Universal) – $19.99

5 Just Mercy (Warner Bros.) – $6.99

6 Frozen II (Disney) – $6.99

7 I Still Believe (Lionsgate) – $19.99

8 Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $6.99

9 Spies in Disguise (Disney) – $6.99

10 Bombshell (Lionsgate) – $6.99

Netflix

(viewings, all programming, current and highest rank during the week)

1 (1) Tiger King (limited reality series)

2 (2) Ozark (episodic dramatic series)

3 (3) Coffee and Kareem (original movie)

4 (9) Angel Has Fallen (2019 theatrical action movie)

5 (3) Money Heist (episodic reality series)

6 (3) All American (episodic reality series)

7 (4) How to Fix a Drug Deal (reality limited series)

9 (6) The Roommate (2001 theatrical thriller movie)

10 (10) The Hangover (2009 theatrical comedy/drama movie)

