‘Train to Busan’ Director Heads to Netflix with New Supernatural Horror Show

Yeon Sang-ho's next project "Hellbound" promises to be a similarly chaotic horror show.

Yeon Sang-ho’s standout K-horror entry “Train to Busan” from 2016 balances unexpected, bloody bursts of comedy with a nail-shredding “Snowpiercer”-esque train ride through a zombie apocalypse. Now, the South Korean auteur is set to scare up audiences again with his next project, a supernatural horror show for Netflix titled “Hellbound.”

As reported by Screen Daily, Yeon will direct the series, based on the Korean K-horror web cartoon “Hell.” Yeon will work on the script with illustrator Choi Gyu-seok, an artist known for the webtoon “Songgot” in Korea, which was adapted into a TV drama in 2015. Produced by Lezhin Studio, “Hellbound” will tell a similarly chaotic horror story akin to “Train to Busan.” The Netflix series will be set in a society under chaos after a pack of supernatural beings show up to start condemning people to hell. Up rises a new religious group that believes these being are sent from god.

After “Train to Busan” became a worldwide phenomenon, earning $92 million at the global box office — and it’s currently streaming on Netflix — Yeon set a sequel in the same universe as that original zombie film. “Peninsula” is set four years after the events of “Train to Busan,” and it stars Gang Dong-won as a soldier who managed to get out of zombie-infested South Korea, where the government has completely collapsed and turned the country into a slum. However, he’s sent back to Korea to retrieve something valuable, but his return is of course complicated by infected and non-infected people alike. The sequel is currently awaiting release.

“The scale of ‘Peninsula’ can’t compare to ‘Train to Busan,’ it makes it look like an independent film,” Yeon told Screen about the sequel last month. “’Train to Busan’ was a high-concept film shot in narrow spaces whereas ‘Peninsula’ has a much wider scope of movement.” Yeon also said films including “Land of the Dead,” “The Road,” “Mad Max,” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” all inspired “Peninsula,” as well as the manga series “Akira.”

In “Train to Busan,” “The Age of Shadows” star Gong Yoo plays Seok-woo, a workaholic who’s distracted by his job in finance, and estranged from his kid daughter and wife, who lives in Busan. For her birthday, Seok-Woo agrees to agrees to take her to her mother in Busan via train from Seoul to Busan. But a meant-to-be-simple father-daughter journey turns into the ride from hell, as a virus of unknown origin rapidly spreads on the train, transforming victims into zombies in swift and hideous ways.

