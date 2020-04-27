Tribeca and YouTube Launch Free Digital Film Festival to Benefit World Health Organization

Starting May 29, We Are One: A Global Film Festival will present 10 days of programming from Cannes, Berlin, Venice, and beyond.

As festivals the world over close their doors or postpone events, Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube have a joint solution for global audiences missing the festival circuit. We Are One: A Global Film Festival, an unprecedented 10-day digital film festival taking place on YouTube, will launch May 29 at YouTube.com/WeAreOne. We Are One, which benefits the World Health Organization and other relief partners amid the ongoing pandemic, will encompass programming from 20 festivals, including Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, Toronto, New York, BFI London, Karlovy Vary, Locarno, and more. The entire festival will be free to viewers.

“We often talk about film’s uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world. All of the world needs healing right now,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “We Are One: A Global Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide. In working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube we hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film.”

“One of the most unique and inspiring aspects of the world staying home is our ability to come together and experience an event as one, and We Are One: A Global Film Festival is just that,” said Robert Kyncl, Chief Business Officer, YouTube. “Along with Tribeca Enterprises and our incredible partners, we are bringing fans the opportunity to experience the curated programming each of these festivals provides as part of our ten-day long event. It’s an event that’s never been done before and we’re proud to be the home for this fantastic content that is free to fans around the world.”

“We are proud to join with our partner festivals to spotlight truly extraordinary films and talent, allowing audiences to experience both the nuances of storytelling from around the world and the artistic personalities of each festival,” said Pierre Lescure, President of the Cannes Film Festival, and Thierry Fré​maux, Cannes Film Festival General Delegate.

We Are One: A Global Film Festival will run from May 29 to June 7. Programming will include films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy, and conversations. A full schedule will be made available closer to the festival start date.

