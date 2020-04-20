‘Trolls World Tour’ Dominates VOD Charts While ‘Despicable Me’ Tops Netflix

Sources say “Trolls” may gross over $80 million in 10 days, but Universal will see less than if the movie received a theatrical release.

“Trolls World Tour” (Universal) was #1 in theaters this weekend, such as they are: Playing in a handful of drive-ins, sources say it took in over $100,000 for the three days. More significantly, it also was #1 on three VOD charts (Amazon Prime, Spectrum, and FandangoNOW).

Universal has not yet reported “Trolls” revenues, but based on multiple sources it seems possible that its domestic 10-day take could exceed $80 million. With the studio retaining a far greater share via these platforms than from theatrical, it could recoup much or even all of the $90 million-$100 million production cost. However, it would represent much less profit than a theatrical release followed by home viewing.

At Netflix, “Tiger King” is no longer #1. Ahead of it are three theatrical releases: Universal’s animated “Despicable Me” and Michel Gondry’s oddball big budget “Green Hornet,” both of which became available to the streamer’s subscribers over the weekend. Between them is the barely released actioner “Code 8.” Netflix original “Sergio,” which premiered at Sundance, sits at #6.

iTunes has “The Gentlemen” (STX) at #1. Guy Ritchie’s British crime caper reduced its price to rental level last Tuesday, and saw additional interest with #4 and #5 showings at Amazon and Fandango. It follows the greater success of “Knives Out” (Lionsgate), also a caper/ensemble film.

“The Gentlemen” follows “Birds of Prey” and other films that rushed to home viewing and dropped their prices after initial premium cost. Universal’s releases, which started this a month ago with “The Invisible Man,” “The Hunt,” and “Emma,” has maintained that top price so far, though it added the download option. A key question for “Trolls” is how long it takes to become more affordable. So far, it appears the case for maintaining the higher price is strong.

On the semi-theatrical front, Greenwich made their documentary “The Booksellers” available in partnership with more than 50 independent theaters through their websites and reported a three-day gross of $38,964. The film played 10 days in New York with a gross of $25,000 before closures, without the chance to expand. Numerous other films are doing this, but this is the first one to report its numbers.

Amazon Prime

(ranked by # of transactions, current position and highest during the week)

1 (1) Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $19.99 rental

2 (2) Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $19.99 download

3 (3) Bloodshot (Sony) – $19.99 download

4 (3) The Gentlemen (STX) – $4.99 rental

5 (5) Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $19.99 download

6 (6) Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $5.99 rental

7 (7) Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) – $7.99 rental

8 (6) The Greatest Showman (Disney) – $3.99 rental

9 (7) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) – $4.99 rental

10 (10) Game Night (Warner Bros.) – $3.99 rental

FandangoNOW

(ranked by revenue accrued for the past week)

1. Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $19.99 rental

2. Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $19.99 download

3. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $19.99 download

4. The Invisible Man (Universal) – $19.99 rental

5. The Gentlemen (STX) – $4.99 rental

6. Fantasy Island (Universal) – $14.99 download

7. Underwater (Disney) – $5.99 rental

8. Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.) – $5.99 rental

9. The Way Back (Warner Bros.) – $5.99 rental

10. Dolittle (Universal) – $5.99 rental

Spectrum

(ranked by transactions over the last week)

1. Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $19.99 rental

2. Call of the Wild (Disney) – $6.99 rental

3. Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.) – $6.99 rental

4. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) – $6.99 rental

5. Little Women (Sony) – $6.99 rental

6. 1917 (Universal) – $6.99 rental

7. Dolittle (Universal) – $6.99 rental

8. Onward (Disney) – $6.99 rental

9. Trolls (Universal) – $3.99 rental

10. Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) – $6.99 rental

iTunes

(ranked by # of transactions, current position and highest during the week)

1 (1) The Gentlemen (STX) – $5.99 rental

2 (2) The Way Back (Warner Bros.) – $5.99 rental

3 (1) Underwater (Disney) – $5.99 rental

4 (4) Little Women (Sony) – $3.99 rental

5 (2) Call of the Wild (Disney) – $5.99 rental

6 (1) 1917 (Universal) – $5.99 rental

7 (5) The Peanut Butter Factor (Roadside Attractions) – $0.99 rental

8 (3) Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.) – $5.99 rental

9 (7) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) – $4.99 rental

10 (5) Dolittle (Universal) – $5.99 rental

Netflix Movies

(most viewed, current ranking and highest position during the week)

1(1) Despicable Me – 2010 theatrical release

2 (1) Code 8 – 2019 limited theatrical release

3 (3) The Green Hornet – 2011 theatrical release

4 (3) Earth and Blood – 2020 Netflix original (French/Belgian)

5 (2) Angel Has Fallen – 2019 theatrical release

6 (6) Sergio – 2020 Netflix original

7 (5) The Last Airbender – 2010 theatrical release

8 (2) Love Wedding Repeat – 2020 Netflix original

9 (7) The Hangover – 2009 theatrical release

10 (9) Angry Birds 2 – 2019 theatrical release

