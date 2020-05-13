’13 Reasons Why’ Trailer: Season 4 Promises to ‘Let Those Secrets Out’ During Final Season

It's been a long, winding road for "13 Reasons Why," which will release its fourth and final season Netflix on June 5.

The most drama-ridden high school is coming back for one last jaunt: Netflix has released the trailer for the fourth and final season of “13 Reasons Why,” which promises to finally let all of its secrets out.

The trailer for the upcoming season, which will premiere on Netflix on June 5, opens with series protagonist Clay (Dylan Minnette) walking into school, only to see the words “Monty was framed” spray-painted on a wall. It doesn’t appear that the tenuous peace the series’ remaining teens found during Season 3’s conclusion is going to last, given the trailer’s numerous violent shots and scenes of Clay’s distress ⁠— unsurprising, given the multitude of crimes he’s helped cover up over the last three seasons.

Here’s the fourth season’s synopsis, per Netflix: “As Liberty High School’s class prepares for graduation, they are forced to make life-changing and heartbreaking choices about how their past will impact their future.”

Though the first season of “13 Reasons Why,” created by Brian Yorkey, received a warm reception from critics, reviewers have torn the show apart in their reviews of subsequent seasons. It’s been a long, winding road for the Netflix drama, which has been harshly criticized for its handling of various themes and scenes, which include self-harm, school shootings, drug abuse, suicide, murder, and rape. The lattermost element has been a prominent part of “13 Reasons Why” and has received particular condemnation from critics, including IndieWire’s Ben Travers, who lambasted the series’ third season in his D- review last year.

“If ‘13 Reasons Why’ wasn’t such a well-viewed show, we could ignore it as just another bad piece of television,” Travers said in his review. “But people are connecting with it; enough people, at least, to earn a Season 4 renewal before Season 3 even dropped. Hopefully, the new episodes make clear that these kids don’t mirror real people or their problems; they’re not even real characters. They’re stand-ins who exist only to push plot and create melodrama. That’s not a reflection of any kind of reality, and neither is ‘13 Reasons Why.’”

A few days’ time will tell if “13 Reasons Why” can right course-correct with its fourth and final season. Check out the trailer for “13 Reasons Why” Season 4 below:

