Adam Sandler Broke Theater Rules to Call Jim Carrey in Middle of ‘Sonic’ Screening

Moviegoers are supposed to turn off their cell phones at the theater, but Adam Sandler can do whatever the hell he wants.

Every movie theater screening begins with a message for patrons to turn off their cellphones and enjoy the show, but Adam Sandler only listened to the latter while watching “Sonic the Hedgehog” earlier this year. During an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (via Uproxx), Sandler admitted to taking out his phone mid-screening so that he could personally call Jim Carrey and tell him how much he loved the movie. “Sonic” was the last film Sandler saw at a movie theater before going into quarantine. The comedian noted the screening wasn’t too full, so his phone call wasn’t as disruptive as some might think.

“I saw Jim Carrey’s movie, the ‘Sonic.’ I noticed that people were spread out, there were only a few of us in the theaters and I was laughing very loud. The people behind us were laughing, too. So I think our last big night out: ‘Sonic.’ I called Carrey from the theater. I was telling him how funny he was while it was going on. I didn’t know it was going to be the last movie I ever saw at a movie theater.”

Paramount Pictures released “Sonic the Hedgehog” in February to big box office numbers. The family tentpole debuted to $58 million at the domestic box office and ended its run with $146 million in the U.S. and $306 million worldwide. These totals make “Sonic” one of the biggest films of 2020 and have already ignited development of a sequel at Paramount. “Sonic” benefited alongside “Bad Boys for Life” as being one of the only big studio tentpoles released several weeks before movie theaters shut down across the country. Carrey plays the villainous Dr. Robotnik in the film.

As for Sandler, the comedian had his own box office hit earlier this year with “Uncut Gems.” The Safdie brothers’ drama-thriller opened at the end of December but flourished in nationwide release through the start of January. “Uncut Gems” tapped out with an impressive $50 million at the U.S. box office. Both Sandler and Carrey had box office comebacks and it’s nice to know they have each other’s numbers to make quick phone calls. But maybe don’t follow Sandler’s lead and keep phones off while inside the movie theater.

