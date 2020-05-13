New ‘Adventure Time’ Episode Debuts in June, Plus More HBO Max Premiere Dates

The third season of the cult favorite comedy series "Search Party" is also coming to HBO Max in June.

HBO Max has announced it will officially resurrect the beloved animated series “Adventure Time” this June, about a month after the new streaming platform launches May 27. The first of four hourlong “Adventure Time” specials coming to HBO Max is “Adventure Time: Distant Lands — BMO,” which will premiere Thursday, June 25. The Emmy and Peabody winner created by Pendleton Ward ran for 10 seasons and 283 episodes on Cartoon Network. The series finale aired on September 3, 2018. Ward launched his new show, “The Midnight Gospel,” on Netflix in April.

The official HBO Max synopsis for the return of “Adventure Time” reads: “Return to the Land of Ooo and beyond in ‘Adventure Time: Distant Lands.’ Based on the animated series, these four breakout specials explore the unseen corners of the world with characters both familiar and brand new. The first of these specials is ‘BMO,’ which follows the lovable little robot on a new adventure. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is.”

The June 25 date is going to be a big one for HBO Max, as the streamer is also set to premiere the third season of the cult favorite comedy “Search Party” on that date. The first two seasons of “Search Party” will be available to stream on HBO Max at launch. Other series debuting June 25 include an original second season of the DC Universe show “Doom Patrol” and a new season of Sesame Workshop’s animated series “Esme & Roy.”

The HBO synopsis for the new season of “Search Party” reads: “Season three finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory (Alia Shawkat) and Drew (John Reynolds) are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. As Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight. Dory’s sanity begins to fracture, and it becomes increasingly clear that the group may not have brunch together again for quite some time.”

Additional new premiere dates for HBO MAX originals include: Amy Schumer documentary “Expecting Amy” (July 9), adult animated comedy “Close Enough” (July 9), docu-series “The House of Ho” (July 16), animated children’s series “Tig n’ Seek” (July 23), comedy “Frayed” (July 30), animal rescue series “The Dog House” (July 30), and the Seth Rogen feature film “American Pickle” (August 6), which will be first HBO Max original film on the platform under the Warner Max label.

