Agatha Christie Adaptations to Be Restored for Comprehensive Streaming Collection on BritBox

The acquisition will make BritBox the location for the most comprehensive collection of Christie adaptations.

Looking to scratch your itch for the Brits? IndieWire has called BritBox the Hulu alternative for all things that come from the UK, and now their already impressive slate has announced something even grander.

The BBC and ITV streaming service has acquired the rights to several new Agatha Christie films, TV shows, and audio plays. The collection will include Seasons 9 through 12 of David Suchet’s “Poirot,” including the special “Poirot: A Mysterious Affair at Styles” which celebrates its 100th anniversary.

As the summer progresses, BritBox will also put out the 1980 John Gielgud-starring adaptation of “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” and 1981’s “The Seven Dials Mystery.” They’re also committed to bringing Margaret Rutherford, Joan Hickson, Geraldine McEwan, and Julia McKenzie’s takes on Miss Marple to the streaming service.

BritBox is also working with the Christie estate to create a full HD restoration of the 1983 Christie miniseries “Partners in Crime” starring Francesca Annis and James Warwick. ITV will also produce and put out higher definitions of the series “Miss Marple,” as well as the series’ audio plays and the other Christie films already available on BritBox.

“Only BritBox could create this Agatha Christie collection — working together with BBC & ITV to bring together all of these celebrated adaptations,” says BritBox President and CEO Soumya Sriraman in a statement. “As the home of Great British mysteries, we couldn’t be more proud to be the true home of the most beloved portrayals of Christie’s famous characters.”

This will mark the first time the Marple adaptations and both Suchet and Peter Ustinov’s interpretations of Poirot will all be housed under the same roof. The service says nearly 200 million minutes of Christie’s works will be available.

“I am delighted to see all these shows are available in North America on BritBox,” James Prichard, CEO and Chairman of Agatha Christie Limited, said in a statement. “They give a real flavor of the depth and quality of my great grandmother’s work, and I am sure audiences will enjoy them.”

Outside of the Christie works, BritBox also has the original Ricky Gervais version of “The Office,” Colin Firth’s adaptation of “Pride & Prejudice,” as well as “Gavin & Stacey,” starring a pre-late night James Corden.

