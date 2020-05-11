Criterion Unveils Definitive Agnès Varda Box Set Featuring All 39 of Her Films

The 15-disc collector's set hits shelves on August 11.

The Criterion Collection has announced a new treat for cinephiles coming this summer. The Complete Films of Agnès Varda, a 15-disc collector’s set, will feature all 39 of the late French icon’s features, shorts, and documentaries. The set hits shelves on August 11 this year.

Each of the 15 discs presents a curation of films organized by themes that marked Varda’s work, including explorations of Paris in “Cléo From 5 to 7,” studies of married life with “Le Bonheur,” her collaborations with Jane Birkin in “Jane B. par Agnès V.” and “Kung-Fu Master!,” and Jacques Demy with “Jacquot d Nantes,” “The Young Girls Turn 25,” and “The World of Jacques Demy,” and much more. She was married to Demy up until his death in 1990.

The full list of included titles is below. The set also features a 200-page book surveying Varda’s career, which launched in 1955 with “La Pointe Courte,” followed by her breakout “Cléo From 5 to 7,” starring Corinne Marchand as a woman contemplating her life while awaiting a cancer diagnosis. Up until her death in 2019, Varda received numerous honors including an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, a Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, an Honorary Oscar, and an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature for her collaboration with JR, “Faces Places,” from 2017.

Check out the lineup for the Criterion set, as well as cover art, below. You can currently stream many of these films on the Criterion Channel.

Agnès Forever – “Varda by Agnès” (2019), “Les 3 boutons” (2015)

Early Varda – “La Pointe Courte” (1955), “Ô saisons, ô châteaux” (1958), “Du côté de la côte” (1958)

Around Paris – “Cléo From 5 to 7” (1962), “Les fiancés du pont Macdonald” (1962), “L’opéra-mouffe” (1958), “Les dites cariatides” (1984), “T’as de beaux escaliers, tu sais” (1986)

Rue Daguerre – “Daguerréotypes” (1975), “Le lion volatil” (2003)

Married Life – “Le bonheur” (1965), “Les créatures” (1966), “Elsa la Rose” (1966)

In California – “Uncle Yanco” (1968), “Black Panthers” (1970), “Lions Love (…and Lies)” (1969), “Mur Murs” (1981), “Documenteur” (1981)

Her Body, Herself – “One Sings, the Other Doesn’t” (1977), “Réponse de femmes” (1975), “Plaisir d’amour en Iran” (1977)

No Shelter – “Vagabond” (1985), “7 p., cuis., s. de b… (à saisir)” (1985)

Jane B. – “Jane B. par Agnès V.” (1988), “Kung-Fu Master!” (1988)

Jacques Demy – “Jacquot de Nantes” (1991), “The Young Girls Turn 25” (1993), “The World of Jacques Demy” (1995)

Simon Cinéma – “One Hundred and One Nights” (1995)

La glaneuse – “The Gleaners and I” (2000), “The Gleaners and I: Two Years Later” (2002)

Visual Artist – “Faces Places,” co-directed with JR (2017), “Salut les cubains” (1964), “Ulysse” (1982), “Ydessa, les ours et etc…” (2004)

Here and There – “Agnès de ci de là Varda” (2011)

Beaches – “The Beaches of Agnès” (2008)

