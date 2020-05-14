Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Next Project Is Restoring ‘Amores Perros’ for 20th Anniversary

The two-time Best Director Oscar winner is planning to screen the restoration in Mexico City this December.

Alejandro González Iñárritu still has not announced a follow-up feature to “The Revenant,” but he is set to return to the big screen later this year with a brand-new restoration of his 2000 breakthrough directorial debut “Amores Perros.” During a Spanish-language Zoom press conference with select journalists, Iñárritu confirmed he’s been at work restoring “Amores Perros” for the last several months in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary. Iñárritu, a two-time Oscar winner for Best Director, is eyeing to screen his “Amores Perros” restoration at the Morelia Film Festival in October, followed by a huge public screening in Mexico City’s Zocalo square this December.

“Amores Perros” is the first entry in Iñárritu’s “Trilogy of Death” and was followed by “21 Grams” and “Babel.” Like those films, “Amores Perros” tells a multi-narrative story in which a group of characters are connected by a single event. In this case, a car accident in Mexico City links together the stories of a teenager who gets involved in dogfighting, a model with a leg injury, and a conflicted hitman. The film served as not only a breakout for Iñárritu, but also a launch pad for star Gael García Bernal, who made his feature film acting debut in the project.

Iñárritu world premiered “Amores Perros” at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival where it won the Prize of the Critic’s Week. The drama would go on to earn Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for Best Foreign Language Film. Although it lost to “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Amores Perros” proved a definitive moment in increasing the visibility of Mexican cinema on the world cinema stage. “Amores Perros” was followed a year later by Alfonso Cuaron’s “Y Tu Mamá También,” and both films put a renewed eye on Mexican cinema.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Iñárritu looked back at his experience debuting “Amores Perros” at Cannes, saying, “It was the first time ever I attended a film festival in my life. Our budget was so scarce that we decided to stay at a town 25 minutes outside Cannes since the rooms were much less expensive.” Iñárritu would return to Cannes in 2006 with “Babel,” which won him the festival’s Best Director prize.

