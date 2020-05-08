Ari Aster Teaming with ‘Parasite’ Studio to Produce Remake of Korean Cult Favorite

Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and CJ Entertainment are teaming up to create an English-language remake of "Save the Green Planet!"

Korean classic “Save the Green Planet!” is getting an English-language remake from CJ Entertainment, the studio behind the Oscar-winning “Parasite.”

The studio will team with “Midsommar” and “Hereditary” masterminds Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen on the film, which will be executive produced by CJ Group vice chairwoman Miky Lee and CJ Entertainment’s Young-ki Cho and Jerry Ko. Producers include Francis Chung, Aster, and Knudsen under their Square Peg production banner.

“One thing we learned from our success with ‘Parasite’ is that audiences globally are excited to see genre-bending films with big themes,” Lee said in a statement. “Jang is a master of this in his own right, and we’re so glad to be working alongside Ari, Lars, and Will to help translate what made the original so special to an English language version that feels relevant to what’s going on today.”

Here’s the original film’s spacey and otherwise wild synopsis, per CJ Entertainment: “Joon-hwan Jang imagines the fate of the human race hinging on Byun-gu, a bitter, paranoid and eccentric beekeeper who, with the help of his tightrope walker girlfriend, Sooni, kidnaps a powerful and successful businessman, Man-sik. Byun-gu believes that Man-sik is an alien from the planet Andromeda, one of many hiding among us and plotting to destroy the Earth in a few days. Amphetamine-popping Byun-gu sees himself as the planet’s last hope, and sets about torturing Man-sik with relish, trying to convince him to contact the “Royal Prince” and call off Armageddon.

“A battle of wits and wills ensues, with Man-sik trying to convince his captors that he’s human and attempting to escape. Man-sik recognizes Byun-gu as a disgruntled former employee whose comatose mother suffers from a mysterious illness. It begins to seem that Byun-gu’s true motivation may be personal, but he’s still ruthlessly determined to get Man-sik to confess and cooperate, even if he has to risk killing him. Meanwhile, a disheveled detective, Chu, and his young acolyte, Inspector Kim, discover that the person who kidnapped Man-sik may have struck several times before, always with deadly results.”

There’s no word on when the film will release, but given its outlandish premise and big-name creative backers there is plenty of reason to get excited about the upcoming English-language adaption. The film is part of an expanding slate of English-language adaptions from CJ Entertainment which is also working on film collaborations with Kevin Hart, such as “Extreme Job” and “Bye, Bye, Bye,” which are based on Korean hits.

